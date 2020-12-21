header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
75°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 21
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Congress Tees Up Vote on $900 Billion Stimulus Package
| Monday, Dec 21, 2020
stimulus package

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate are set to vote late Monday on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.

The bitter slog of negotiations is close to being over after lawmakers finally released the text of legislation that will inject much-needed help into the U.S. economy, which has been bruised and battered by the Covid-19 pandemic for nearly a year.

Those relying on unemployment benefits since the novel coronavirus outbreak shuttered businesses across the country will see a $300 boost under the new relief bill, though that’s half of what was included in the CARES Act passed in March. The supplemental $600 in jobless benefits expired in the summer.

The new stimulus package also includes $600 direct payments to American adults earning up to $75,000 a year, or $1,200 for married couples making up to $150,000. That’s also half of what was included in the larger stimulus package this spring. For those who received the first round of checks, that stimulus has only amounted to just over $4 per day since late March.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi lamented Monday morning that the direct payments for individuals and families will not be as high as the first ones. Democrats had pushed for another round of $1,200 stimulus checks in the $2.2 trillion Heroes Act, which was never passed by the Senate.

“I would have liked them to have been bigger but they are significant and they will be going out soon,” Pelosi said from the House floor.

The first round of checks had President Trump’s signature on them. Pelosi stressed Monday ahead of the rollout of the new stimulus package that the forthcoming checks are not a Donald Trump production, but a taxpayer one.

“The president may insist on having his name on the check but make no mistake: Those checks are from the American people. The American people’s names should be on that check, no individual. Those are the sources of those resources for those checks,” she said.

— By Jack Rodgers and Brandi Buchman, CNS

stimulus package

The 2002 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree was a 70-foot Douglas fir from the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Congress Tees Up Vote on $900 Billion Stimulus Package
Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Congress Tees Up Vote on $900 Billion Stimulus Package
The House and Senate are set to vote late Monday on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.
FULL STORY...
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
FULL STORY...
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Monday, Dec 21, 2020
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Congress Tees Up Vote on $900 Billion Stimulus Package
The House and Senate are set to vote late Monday on a $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes direct payments to most Americans and more funding for state and local governments.
Congress Tees Up Vote on $900 Billion Stimulus Package
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
Skywatchers are in for an end-of-year treat. What has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star” is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks as the bright planets Jupiter and Saturn come together, culminating Monday night, Dec. 21.
Dec. 21: First Nighttime ‘Great’ Conjunction of Jupiter, Saturn in 800 Years
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Even as seasonal forces begin to moderate activity, November home sales and condominium sales in the Santa Clarita Valley remained well above year-ago levels, riding a surge of homebuying interest prompted by the pandemic and interest rates that continue to dip lower, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Monday.
SCV November Home Sales Up 46%, Condos Up 24%; Inventory Keeps Shrinking
Today in SCV History (Dec. 21)
1910 - Newhall (Auto) Tunnel opens, bypassing Beale's Cut [story]
Newhall Tunnel
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
map
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Henry Mayo Collects Nearly 100 Art Pieces for Patients
After announcing the effort to collect holiday artwork that would be on display in patients’ rooms, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital received nearly 100 art pieces from children across the Santa Clarita Valley.
Henry Mayo Collects Nearly 100 Art Pieces for Patients
Cemex Case Prolonged Until 2021 After Attorney Tests Positive for COVID-19
The yearslong court battle over contracts of Cemex, the international mining company proposing a massive sand and gravel mine on Santa Clarita’s eastern border in Soledad Canyon, is moving into 2021, as the parties continue disputes and deal with COVID-19-related delays.
Cemex Case Prolonged Until 2021 After Attorney Tests Positive for COVID-19
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Exceed 5,000; 57th Death at Henry Mayo
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 96 new deaths and 16,504 new cases of COVID-19 countywide and once again confirmed the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations reported in a day with 5,100 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized and four additional MIS-C cases in children. In addtion, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 57th death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Exceed 5,000; 57th Death at Henry Mayo
Hart District Announces New Board President, Plans to Not Return to In-person Class at the Beginning of Next Semester
The William S. Hart Union High School District announced Wednesday that, in addition to Cherise Moore being named the new governing board president, the district plans to likely not return to in-person class sessions at the beginning of next semester.
Hart District Announces New Board President, Plans to Not Return to In-person Class at the Beginning of Next Semester
Borderline Shooting Investigation Concludes
The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday released the findings from its two-year investigation into the 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill mass shooting.
Borderline Shooting Investigation Concludes
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced a change of course Friday, saying he’ll allow some exceptions to a recent directive limiting prosecutors from pursuing longer sentences for some violent criminals.
District Attorney Changes Course on Sentencing Enhancements
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
In his first COVID-19 briefing as mayor of Santa Clarita, Bill Miranda reiterated a clear message Friday to the community: Be safe this holiday season.
Miranda Stresses Holiday Safety in First Mayoral Briefing
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Health Services embarked on a mass COVID-19 vaccination effort Friday that will result in 6,000 vaccinations by Christmas and 10,000 total vaccinations by Dec. 31 for its frontline healthcare workers at three County hospitals.
County Health Services to Vaccinate 10,000 Frontline Health Workers by New Year’s Eve
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
In the Americans with Disabilities Act’s 30th anniversary year, the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture in collaboration with Claremont Graduate University’s Center for Business and Management of the Arts released a new report on Thursday that lays the groundwork for disability-led content in the creative sector.
L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture Release Accessibility Study
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
California senators, including Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are urging Congress to include three key nutrition programs in the new coronavirus relief deal as food insecurity has increased across the country.
Wilk, CA Lawmakers Urge Congress to Include Nutrition Programs in New COVID Relief Deal
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Thursday outlined actions, priorities and investments needed to address the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.
Thurmond Outlines Actions to Address Pandemic’s Impact on Students
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
California school districts and charter schools can now apply for mini grants to address equity and opportunity gaps in student learning said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday.
Mini Grants to Address Equity Now Available to Educators
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Los Angeles County Public Health officials said Thursday that while the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Los Angeles County, they can’t confirm definitively the length of protection the vaccine offers, or when the vaccine will be available to the general public.
County Health Officials: Public Access to Vaccine Remains Months Away
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Thursday the release of the Integrated and Designated English Language Development Video Series, a new tool designed to aid educators who support students learning English.
Thurmond Announces Release of English Language Development Video Series
Today in SCV History (Dec. 18)
1929 - Swift justice: Thomas Vernon sentenced to life in prison for Saugus train derailment & robbery 1 month earlier [story]
Tom Vernon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 102 new deaths, including 3 additional deaths at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and 14,418 new cases of COVID-19, including 13,090 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 3 Additional Deaths at Henry Mayo Bringing Total to 55; SCV Cases Top 13,000
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
SACRAMENTO – With COVID-19 cases rising at an alarming pace and ICU beds at or nearing capacity statewide, the California Department of Public Health on Thursday launched the "Mothers" advertising campaign featuring real California moms urging people to stay home this holiday season.
California Launches ‘Mothers’ PSA Urging Families to Stay Home this Holiday Season
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
After Los Angeles County experienced its darkest day in coronavirus figures Wednesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials administered their first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Thursday to the hospital’s frontline workers.
First Batch of COVID-19 Vaccines Administered at Henry Mayo
%d bloggers like this: