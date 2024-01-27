header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 26
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
| Friday, Jan 26, 2024
County covid 012524

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 202 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.

Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 data once a week. This is the most recent data from Jan. 25.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 37,257 case totals to 3,862,182 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 104,470 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 increase to 591.

As COVID-19 Circulation Remains Elevated in Los Angeles County, Vaccination, Other Sensible Precautions Strongly Recommended

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reports that the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses remains elevated despite some COVID-19 metrics, including cases, hospitalizations, and deaths — decreasing slightly over the past week.

In Los Angeles County, wastewater concentrations of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, appear to be plateauing at a high level, with concentrations at 67 percent of last year’s winter peak for the week ending Jan. 13, similar to the concentrations for the previous week. Wastewater concentrations provide a more complete picture of COVID-19 transmission levels than reported cases alone.

Other indicators have declined but remain at heightened levels. The reported daily average of COVID-19 cases decreased to 422 this week from 462 the previous week. Reported cases do not include home test results, so the actual number of COVID-19 infections in the community is much higher. The daily average of COVID-positive hospitalizations decreased to 727 for the week ending Jan. 20, from 776 a week earlier. Public Health is reporting an average of 4.9 deaths per day for the week ending Jan. 1, a decrease from 5.6 deaths per day reported for the previous week.

Flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) also continue to spread at lower but still elevated levels in Los Angeles County. There was an average of 263 influenza-positive hospitalized patients per day for the week ending Jan. 13, a decrease from the average of 384 influenza-positive hospitalized patients per day the week before. Data from sentinel surveillance laboratories shows that for the week ending Jan. 13, 12.4 percent of specimens tested for influenza and 7.8 percent of specimens tested for RSV were positive, compared to 13.8 percent and 9.4 percent, respectively, the previous week.

Because COVID-19 and other respiratory virus indicators remain elevated, sensible precautions, such as getting vaccinated and, if sick, staying home, testing, and seeking treatment are still strongly recommended, especially for older adults and other people at higher risk for severe illness. Getting the updated COVID-19 vaccine is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. At least one dose of the updated vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older. For more information about vaccines, visit ph.lacounty.gov/vaccines.

To help stem the spread of respiratory viruses this winter, residents should stay home when sick and test if they have symptoms or were exposed to COVID-19. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms can leave isolation once they are fever free for 24 hours without using fever-reducing medication AND other symptoms are mild and improving, provided they wear a well-fitting high-quality mask when around others for 10 days following symptom onset. Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and have no symptoms are not required to isolate provided they wear a well-fitting, high-quality respiratory mask whenever they are around other people for 10 days following their first positive test result. Other simple precautions include washing hands frequently and wearing a well-fitting, high-quality mask in crowded indoor spaces, such as airports, transit centers and venues with poor ventilation. This is especially important for residents who are at higher risk for severe illness or plan to spend time with people who are older or have underlying health conditions that can make them more vulnerable to getting very sick from respiratory illnesses. For more information on precautions against respiratory viruses, visit the Public Health website.

For free and reliable information about COVID-19 and other health-related topics, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473. Specially trained staff can help residents get free vaccines and at-home test kits, secure a telehealth appointment for medicine to treat COVID-19 and, for people who have difficulty leaving their homes, to arrange to be vaccinated at home. The InfoLIne is free and available to Los Angeles County residents, regardless of their insurance or immigration status, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Health reports COVID-19 data weekly. The following table shows case, wastewater, emergency department, hospitalization, and death data in Los Angeles County over the past four weeks.

County Weekly covid graphic

All daily averages are 7-day averages. Data for past weeks are subject to change in future reports. Time periods covered by each metric: cases = week ending each Saturday; wastewater = week ending each Saturday, with a one-week lag; ED data = week ending each Sunday; hospitalizations = week ending each Saturday; deaths = week ending each Monday, with a three-week lag; death percentage = week ending Monday, with a one-week lag.

Case data is presented by episode date, an approximation of the date the illness began, and death data is presented by date of death. This is a change from how case and death data were presented prior to July 26, 2023, which was by date of report. Daily average cases do not include Long Beach and Pasadena. Daily average deaths include Long Beach and Pasadena for all weeks except 1/3/24. Long Beach and Pasadena are not included in the daily average death count for 1/3/24 because data was not available from CDPH due to the holiday.

A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:

COVID-19 Locations & Demographics (data by demographic characteristics and geography, active outbreaks, and citations)

 – COVID-19 Response Plan

 – COVID-19 Vaccinations

 – Skilled Nursing Facility Metrics

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

 – Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

– California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– CDC Spanishhttps://espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

– World Health Organization https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

– LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

Since the State of Emergency has been lifted, the William S. Hart Union High School District will no longer be posting dashboard information.

Santa Clarita Valley Update

The L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Acton and one new death in Lake Hughes, bringing the total number of deaths in the SCV to 579.

NOTE: As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community and area poverty categories.

The following is the community breakdown of the 591 deaths in the SCV per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 478

Castaic: 35

Acton: 21

Stevenson Ranch: 19

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 11

Agua Dulce: 8

Val Verde: 6

Elizabeth Lake: 4

Lake Hughes: 3

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Newhall: 1

Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

SCV Cases

Of the 104,470 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 77,117

*Castaic: 10,135

Stevenson Ranch: 6,325

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,958

Acton: 2,114

Val Verde: 1,277

Agua Dulce: 1,042

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 998

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 363

Elizabeth Lake: 307

Bouquet Canyon: 222

Lake Hughes: 214

Saugus/Canyon Country: 153

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 109

Sand Canyon: 64

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 47

Placerita Canyon: 25

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

California By the Numbers

California now reports weekly COVID updates on Fridays. Updated data as of Friday, Jan. 26:

califcovid 012624

For more California data, click [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
FULL STORY...
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.
FULL STORY...
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Friday, Jan 26, 2024
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of the Animal Care Grant Program, a new initiative to provide direct financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the city’s animal population.
City Invites Applications for Animal Care Grants
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
The first “Coffee With a Cop” of 2024 will be held Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at McDonald's in Valencia, 23110 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Jan. 31: ‘Coffee With a Cop’ at Valencia McDonald’s
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers with an allergy to milk not to eat Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread. The product contained whey, a milk allergen and the label did not include a milk allergy statement as required by law.
CDPH Warns Consumers with Milk Allergies About Dave’s Bakery Corn Bread
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Canyon Country will host its 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Fridays beginning Feb 16 for six weeks. The last Lenten Fish Fry of 2024 will be held March 22.
St. Clare Catholic Church 46th Annual Lenten Fish Fry
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a special public meeting focused on the oversight, care and management of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County.
Barger to Host Public Forum on Skilled Nursing Facilities
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 202 new laboratory confirmed cases and two new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID Roundup: COVID Numbers Still Elevated in County
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting community members to participate in the Every Body Explores program where Santa Clarita Valley residents can experience the beauty of nature.
County Offers Every Body Explores Program
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
The Canyons Promise program at College of the Canyons is now accepting sign-up forms for the 2024-25 academic year.
Canyons Promise Now Accepting Applications
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for an unscheduled vacancy position on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2026.
Applicants Sought for City Parks, Rec Commissioner
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
Hope Theatre Arts will present “Rev” live onstage at Canyon Country’s Curtain Call Performing Arts Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 2, 3 and 4.
Feb. 2-4: ‘Rev’ on Stage at Curtain Call Performing Arts
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Tickets are now on sale for the annual tour of the ruins of the St. Francis Dam, presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society. The tour will be held Saturday, March 23.
March 23: Annual St. Francis Dam Tour Tickets on Sale
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
As someone who experienced the 1994 earthquake at our home in Santa Clarita and as someone who participated in the city’s inaugural Emergency Preparedness Program as a trainer, I can attest to how valuable it was to be prepared for a disaster.
Marsha McLean | The Importance of Emergency Preparedness in the New Year
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the launch of its innovative augmented reality (AR) app, revolutionizing the way art enthusiasts experience and engage with art. Explore Old Town Newhall and view temporary public art through a new lens.
Santa Clarita Arts Releases Augmented Reality Arts App
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Outpost Media presents “At Home at the Zoo,” a new production that kicks off on Friday, Feb. 9, at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321, in Old Town Newhall. Don’t miss one of the seven showings of this classic production, that has nothing to do with wild animals.
Outpost Media Presents ‘At Home at the Zoo’ at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (Jan. 26)
1990 - "Duplicates" premieres at L.A. Phil; concerto by CalArts Music School dean Mel Powell wins Pulitzer Prize [story]
Mel Powell
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
The Department of English at The Master’s University has been renamed to the Department of Arts & Letters.
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Joshua Barnett (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 15-20.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Nicely as its new Senior Vice President for Advancement.
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
It’s been a big year for Christopher Enloe (’18). He has won three prizes in composition competitions, received a commission to compose an organ piece and been invited to advise the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
SCVNews.com