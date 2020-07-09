[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway
| Thursday, Jul 9, 2020
Wiliams Ranch
Rendering of Williams Ranch.

 

IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes  announced Thursday that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.

Set on a scenic property in western Santa Clarita, Williams Ranch will include 497 homes in several distinct neighborhoods planned for mostly single-story homes, with a select number of two-story homes, ranging from 1,700 to more than 4,000 square feet on expansive lots, with the majority offering long-distance territorial or open space views. The majority of homesites, which start at a minimum of 7,000 square feet, provide the opportunity to design homes from 40’ to 65’ in width for spacious side and rear yards.

Williams Ranch amenities will include a private recreation center with clubhouse, pool, wine pavilion, outdoor kitchen and entertainment amphitheater. The community will feature large citrus orchards, vineyards, a five-acre Los Angeles County park and nearly 5 miles of walking trails winding throughout approximately 430 acres.

The community is located approximately one- and one-half miles west of the Interstate 5 and one mile north of the 126 freeway. It is directly adjacent to the Valencia Commerce Center and neighbors Castaic’s Hasley Hills neighborhood.

“As a gated community of competitively priced traditional detached homes in a setting well-located for commuting to employment within the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys in north Los Angeles County, we think Williams Ranch is uniquely positioned within the region,” said Blaine Peterson, Managing Director for IHP Capital Partners, an investor in new housing developments throughout Southern California for more than 25 years. “We’ve had great success in previous partnerships with Williams, a company that has been dedicated to creating successful communities in the Santa Clarita Valley over the past two decades. We’re excited to be working with them on carrying out the vision for Williams Ranch and expect a strong response from homebuyers.”

The community is expected to open in late 2021.

“The Big Rancher is back at Williams Ranch,” said Lance Williams, Chairman and CEO of Williams Homes. “We founded the company 23 years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley building big, beautiful single-story ranch style homes and Williams Ranch will bring that back in a huge way to the Santa Clarita Valley. There will be nothing that comes even close to offering all we have in store for Williams Ranch and we are very excited to bring this community to life in the Santa Clarita Valley where we call home.”

About IHP Capital Partners

Founded in 1992, IHP is one of the nation’s largest investment firms providing equity financing for residential real estate development. The firm invests institutional capital in residential real estate projects throughout the western United States. IHP and its partners have created neighborhoods and communities valued at more than $20 billion. IHP’s experience helps to maximize project value through recommendations in product design and segmentation, pricing strategy, marketing, development and operational fine-tuning. For more information visit www.ihpinc.com.

 

About Williams Communities and Williams Homes, Inc.

Since 1997, privately-held Williams Homes has given thousands of Californians a unique place to call home – all with a hope and dream to accomplish great things for themselves and their families. While a lot has changed in 20+ years – from building codes to how people shop for new homes – what hasn’t changed is more important. From the first neighborhood that Williams built to the homes the company offers today, the commitment to excellence has never wavered. The possibility for a better way of life continues to be the driving force that nurtures the company’s continuing evolution. For more information visit www.williamshomes.com.

 
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Recognized for 2020-21 Investment Policy
For the 26th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
County Opens 2020 Arts Internship Program
Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced Thursday the opening of the 2020 Arts Internship Program, the 20th anniversary of the nation’s largest paid arts internship program.
Search Resumes in Lake Piru for Valencia Native, ‘Glee’ Actress After Son Found on Boat Alone
Valencia native and “Glee” actress Naya Rivera, 33, has been reported missing, after her child was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru on Wednesday afternoon.
Main Street Could Close to Make Way for Outdoor Dining
A portion of Main Street in Old Town Newhall could soon close around-the-clock for weeks to allow pedestrians only, as some businesses in the area turn to outdoor operations amid ever-changing coronavirus restrictions.
Barger Calls for Stakeholder Input, Key Components in Proposed Men’s Central Jail Closure
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion Thursday by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need populations.
Lackey Hospitalized With COVID-19
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has been hospitalized since Sunday for COVID-19 complications, according to a statement released by his staff via Twitter on Wednesday.
Today in SCV History (July 9)
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 123,004 Cases Countywide; 3,470 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 2,496 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths.
Thursday SCV Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive People
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Thursday, July 9, in the Santa Clarita Valley.
State Board of Education Adopts New Guidance for Arts, World Languages Instruction
The State Board of Education (SBE) on Wednesday, July 8, adopted new K–12 guidance for educators to provide high-quality instruction in the arts disciplines of dance, media arts, music, theatre, and visual arts and for educators to provide high-quality world languages instruction and make classrooms more inclusive.
Logix Federal Credit Union Donates $5,000 to feedSCV
Logix Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday, July 8, the conclusion of its "Paying with a Purpose" campaign, having raised $20,000 to benefit four local nonprofits serving its branch communities with food services, including feedSCV.
Deputies Report Seizure of $10,000, Kilo of Cocaine from Vehicle
A Bakersfield man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of transporting $10,000 in cash and a kilo of cocaine through the Santa Clarita Valley, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.
Carousel Ranch Seeks Donations of Auction Items for ‘Heart of the West At Home’
Carousel Ranch is asking for donations of auction items for their upcoming event, "Heart of the West At Home", which is set for Saturday, August 29.
Barger Requests Inclusion of ‘Key Components’ in Men’s Central Jail Assesment
Supervisor Kathryn Barger amended a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Shelia Kuehl on Tuesday, July 7, seeking a report back on the proposed closure of Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) so that the report will include stakeholder input from law enforcement agencies and municipalities, as well as an assessment of the individuals placed in the facility and where resources currently exist elsewhere in the system to serve this high-need population, which Supervisor Barger deems as "key components" to include in the assessment.
July 9: SCV Education Foundation, REMO Host Rhythm Circle for Education Community
The SCV Education Foundation, along with the Remo Music Center, invites the SCV education community along with your families to an online live drum and rhythm circle experience from your home.
Valencia’s YMCA Reopens after Monthslong Closure
After a nearly four-month closure due to the pandemic, Valencia’s YMCA reopened Monday with multiple safety measures in place, such as temperature checks before entering and a reorganized fitness center for physical distancing.
Hit-and-Run Suspect Arrested in Ventura
A suspect wanted in connection with an assault on a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy during an alleged hit-and-run in June was arrested in Ventura on suspicion of theft, SCV Sheriff’s Station officials reported via social media.
Supes Approve Ordinance to Crack Down on Price Gouging
The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an urgency ordinance to strengthen protections for consumers and small businesses and to crack down on price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic and other emergencies, in response to a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas.
SCV Education Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation recently awarded four scholarships to local Hart District seniors whose personal goals, college major, and declared career path indicate future success in a field related to education.
Green Santa Clarita’s Energy Saving Tips to Help You Save Money this Summer
Green Santa Clarita is providing tips to reduce your energy use and keep energy bills down during the hot summer months.
Today in SCV History (July 8)
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
County’s CORE Commitment Ensures Access to COVID-19 Testing
As part of its commitment to ensure access to testing during a critical new phase of the epidemic, Los Angeles County has committed $400,000 in one-time bridge funding to support staffing-related costs at COVID-19 testing sites operated by CORE within the city of Los Angeles.
Castaic Lake, County Parks to Hold Summer Events with COVID-19 Health Guidelines
On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors proclaimed July as “Parks Make Life Better” month to highlight the impact of parks in supporting communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
