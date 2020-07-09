Construction of 497 Homes, Williams Ranch Development in Castaic Underway

IHP Capital Partners and Williams Homes announced Thursday that Williams Ranch, a new master-planned community in the western Santa Clarita Valley they are developing through a joint venture, is progressing with grading operations and site improvements now underway.

Set on a scenic property in western Santa Clarita, Williams Ranch will include 497 homes in several distinct neighborhoods planned for mostly single-story homes, with a select number of two-story homes, ranging from 1,700 to more than 4,000 square feet on expansive lots, with the majority offering long-distance territorial or open space views. The majority of homesites, which start at a minimum of 7,000 square feet, provide the opportunity to design homes from 40’ to 65’ in width for spacious side and rear yards.

Williams Ranch amenities will include a private recreation center with clubhouse, pool, wine pavilion, outdoor kitchen and entertainment amphitheater. The community will feature large citrus orchards, vineyards, a five-acre Los Angeles County park and nearly 5 miles of walking trails winding throughout approximately 430 acres.

The community is located approximately one- and one-half miles west of the Interstate 5 and one mile north of the 126 freeway. It is directly adjacent to the Valencia Commerce Center and neighbors Castaic’s Hasley Hills neighborhood.

“As a gated community of competitively priced traditional detached homes in a setting well-located for commuting to employment within the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys in north Los Angeles County, we think Williams Ranch is uniquely positioned within the region,” said Blaine Peterson, Managing Director for IHP Capital Partners, an investor in new housing developments throughout Southern California for more than 25 years. “We’ve had great success in previous partnerships with Williams, a company that has been dedicated to creating successful communities in the Santa Clarita Valley over the past two decades. We’re excited to be working with them on carrying out the vision for Williams Ranch and expect a strong response from homebuyers.”

The community is expected to open in late 2021.

“The Big Rancher is back at Williams Ranch,” said Lance Williams, Chairman and CEO of Williams Homes. “We founded the company 23 years ago in the Santa Clarita Valley building big, beautiful single-story ranch style homes and Williams Ranch will bring that back in a huge way to the Santa Clarita Valley. There will be nothing that comes even close to offering all we have in store for Williams Ranch and we are very excited to bring this community to life in the Santa Clarita Valley where we call home.”

