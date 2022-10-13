header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
74°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 12
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
| Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Water drop


A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.

The final phase of the project’s development pipeline includes 391,588 square feet of speculative industrial space across three buildings. The final phase also includes a 278,670-square-foot build-to-suit (BTS) cross-dock facility for a global ecommerce tenant. Construction on the final phase is slated to be completed by year-end 2023.

In addition to the BTS facility, the final subphase at CANR includes the construction of three hyper-functional industrial buildings and one fully improved ancillary parking lot:

-Building 14 will include 198,451 square feet of logistics space. The facility has been pre-leased by DrinkPAK, an alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, which currently occupies 172,324 square feet in Building 2 and 400,095 square feet in Buildings 3 and 4 at CANR.

-Building 17 will include 107,361 square feet of speculative logistics space.

-Building 18 will include 85,811 square feet of speculative logistics space.

-Parking Lot 16 will include a 3.3-acre paved, lit and fenced parking lot for auto and trailer parking.

“We are thrilled to be starting this final phase and to be delivering new Class A industrial space to the highly supply constrained Los Angeles North submarket, which continues to have record vacancy due to significant barriers to entry,” said John Balestra, Principal with TCC Los Angeles. “Our development is ideally located to capture the growing demand from tenants, which has remained strong based on a diverse range of occupiers who are active in the Los Angeles North market. Since TCC commenced construction in 2017, we have enjoyed significant support from the City of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation in partnering to attract high-quality companies to the project.”

Phillip Tsui, Senior Vice President for TCC, added that “TCC and Clarion recently completed the preleasing for Building 14 and the adjacent 3.3-acre trailer lot to DrinkPAK. The company will now occupy 770,000 square feet at CANR, representing one of the largest food and beverage transitions in Los Angeles history. We are grateful for the efforts of Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham of Newmark in assisting DrinkPAK in three separate transactions over the past two years.”

In addition to DrinkPAK, current tenants at CANR include LA North Studios, which leased 113,640 square feet in Building 5 for a satellite soundstage, and Illumination Dynamics, which leased 67,600 square feet at the development’s first completed building.

This final phase of TCC’s development pipeline is part of the larger CANR development, which spans 250 acres and includes 1.9 million square feet of Class A industrial space. The entire CANR development is expected to be complete in Q4 2023.

Consistent with earlier phases, the General Contractor for the project is Oltman’s Construction Co., the architect is HPA, Inc. and the civil engineer is Alliance Land Planning & Engineering. CBRE’s Craig Peters, Doug Sonderegger and Cameron Merrill are the leasing agents for the property. Construction financing is being provided by Comerica Bank and Citizens Bank.

CANR is adjacent to the San Fernando Valley, approximately one mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14, providing immediate access to the greater Los Angeles region with more than five million people within a 30-minute commute. Situated at the southern entrance to the City of Santa Clarita, the CANR is ideally positioned for a breadth of uses, including but not limited to last-mile and regional distribution, studio and entertainment, manufacturing, research and development, and corporate offices.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-12-2022 Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
10-11-2022 VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
10-07-2022 Oct. 18: SCV Chamber Grand Opening The Stand
10-07-2022 Oct. 15: SCV Water Free Gardening Class SCV Perennials, Natives
10-05-2022 Valencia-Based Landscape Development Inc. Expands SoCal Footprint
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Six elementary schools  across the Saugus Union School District are among the 406 schools nationwide to be named as America’s Healthiest Schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
Six SUSD Schools Recognized for Their Dedication to Health
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
A joint venture between Trammell Crow Company, a global real estate developer, and leading real estate investment manager Clarion Partners announced that vertical construction on the final subphase of development at the Center at Needham Ranch in Santa Clarita is underway.
Construction Underway on Final Phase of Center at Needham Ranch
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted the first in what will be a series of virtual webinars on Oct. 11 to update local educational agencies, including district and charter school administrators and classroom educators, on learning acceleration and ways schools are using billions of dollars in state funding to successfully address the learning loss from the pandemic.
State Superintendent Launches Webinar Series Helping Schools Target Billions in State Funding
City of Santa Clarita Communications Team Wins State, National Awards
From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.
City of Santa Clarita Communications Team Wins State, National Awards
Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”
Like most people who work in animal welfare, there have been animals I have come across in my career who have left lasting impressions on me. I still think about them decades later, sometimes with happiness and sometimes with regret.
Marcia Mayeda: “Cats and Consequences”
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
SCV Water has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a 2022 WaterSense Excellence Award winner for its Multifamily Apartment Program, a data-driven program developed to improve water efficiency in multifamily housing in Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Water Wins Third WaterSense Excellence Award
CSUN Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
California State University, Northridge has been named a Fulbright HSI Leader for the second year in a row by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
CSUN Named 2022 HSI Leader by Fulbright Program
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the City of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the six local students who won individual awards, as well as spotlight three individuals who received national recognition in the 2022 Young Artists and Authors Showcase that was held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C. earlier this year.
Santa Clarita Students Win Local, National Arts Awards
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Children’s Bureau Offering Virtual Orientations to Learn About Foster Parenting
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
More than 14.3 million Californians now have a REAL ID as the federal enforcement date of May 3, 2023, approaches, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data. This is a 234,116 increase from the previous month.
DMV Encourages Californians to Change to a REAL ID With Changing of Seasons
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
New UV Sanitation System Installed Aboard Santa Clarita Transit Buses
Today in SCV History (Oct. 12)
1915 - Name of Surrey post office & town changed (back) to Saugus [story]
Surrey Inn
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2022 VIA Awards.
VIA Announces 2022 VIA Awards Nominees
New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
The Saugus High School Marching Centurions are making their way to Washington, D.C., for Memorial Day, but the journey so far has been a bit bumpy.
New Podcast Chronicles Saugus High Band’s Journey to Washington, D.C.
Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
The Saugus High School Girls Basketball program is conducting a 2022 Basketball Fundraiser Challenge to help generate financial support for its teams.
Saugus High Girls Basketball Program Holding Fundraising Campaign
Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational
Two days of races in Malibu proved to be some of the best swimming The Master's University teams have ever had.
Mustangs Break Records at Pepperdine Rodinoff Invitational
‘Endangered Fossils’ Sculpture Now at West Creek Park
Santa Clarita residents have a new temporary public art piece to enjoy following the recent installation of “Endangered Fossils,” which is the latest sculpture to join the city of Santa Clarita’s Public Art collection.
‘Endangered Fossils’ Sculpture Now at West Creek Park
Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans
The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club will honor all who have served our nation and dance to caller Mike Kellogg at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall Sunday, Nov. 6
Nov. 6: Sierra Hillbillies Hosting Dance to Honor Veterans
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
Despite misleading reports, the Thin Blue Line flag doesn’t have a long tradition at Saugus High School football games – it was first taken on the field on Aug. 26 of this year, leading to parents raising concerns.
NAACP SCV Chapter Releases Statement Addressing Thin Blue Line Flag
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is quickly approaching a complete year of operating out of the new station in Golden Valley.
New SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Images of Community Policing by Deputies
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Volunteers are needed for two Halloween-themed events in the city of Santa Clarita Oct. 22 and Oct. 28. Volunteers must preregister.
City in Need of Santa Clarita Halloween Event Volunteers
Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day
On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 29: DEA National Drug Take Back Day
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday two additional deaths from COVID-19 and 85 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 32 deaths and 3,076 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Two Additional SCV Deaths; 85 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Oct. 11)
1885 - Birth of Hortense Reynier, future bride of Placerita Canyon pioneer Frank Walker [story]
Hortense Walker
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: