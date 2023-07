Construction Underway to Improve Portion of Copper Hill

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 17, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita announced construction is officially underway as Copper Hill is undergoing improvements between Decoro Drive and the McBean Bridge deck.

The improvements are part of the annual 2022-23 Overlay Project. Due to the nearby construction, residents may experience traffic delays and construction noises.

The City appreciates your patience during this improvement process.

