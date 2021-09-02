Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop

Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts. This positioning is necessary for you to avoid feeling energetically zapped like many people working in their profession, according to Gallup.

Join JCI Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at University Center Drive in Santa Clarita. Led by motivational speaker, certified personal and professional development coach, and author, Corey Curties, this workshop is designed to help participants find their purpose. Curties recognizes that part of the problem is that people’s passions don’t meet their purpose because what they are truly destined for has not yet been discovered. This self-reflective session challenges participants to gain a clearer vision by balancing those realities with current day responsibilities and future fulfillment. Balancing both properly allows you to discover who you are, why you are here, and how to maximize your talents and gifts to live a balanced driven life.

Curties is a motivational speaker, certified personal and professional development coach, and author. Fueled by his motto “Purpose Over Passion,” Curties loves speaking to young leaders, college students, entrepreneurs, community leaders, frontline managers, and business executives. He believes that everyone has a purpose in life and loves helping them discover it through intimate, engaging, and interactives lectures. He always works to challenge his audience to become more self-aware and authentic.

Prior to the workshop, participants will receive a link to complete a DISC assessment. Participants will bring their results to the workshop where Curties will guide them through the results.

Tickets are $10 which covers the cost of the assessment. The event is open to the public and

anyone who wishes to find their purpose and live an energized life. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a 1-on-1 personal coaching with Curties or his book The 10 Step Workeprenuer.

To register for the event, you may sign up through the Eventbrite website or app. The link to the DISC assessment will be sent via email to all participants approximately one week prior to the event.

