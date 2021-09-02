header image

September 2
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
Corey Curties to Discuss Finding Ones Purpose at Upcoming JCI Santa Clarita Workshop
| Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
Corey Curties

Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts. This positioning is necessary for you to avoid feeling energetically zapped like many people working in their profession, according to Gallup.

Join JCI Santa Clarita on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 258, located at University Center Drive in Santa Clarita. Led by motivational speaker, certified personal and professional development coach, and author, Corey Curties, this workshop is designed to help participants find their purpose. Curties recognizes that part of the problem is that people’s passions don’t meet their purpose because what they are truly destined for has not yet been discovered. This self-reflective session challenges participants to gain a clearer vision by balancing those realities with current day responsibilities and future fulfillment. Balancing both properly allows you to discover who you are, why you are here, and how to maximize your talents and gifts to live a balanced driven life.

Curties is a motivational speaker, certified personal and professional development coach, and author. Fueled by his motto “Purpose Over Passion,” Curties loves speaking to young leaders, college students, entrepreneurs, community leaders, frontline managers, and business executives. He believes that everyone has a purpose in life and loves helping them discover it through intimate, engaging, and interactives lectures. He always works to challenge his audience to become more self-aware and authentic.

Prior to the workshop, participants will receive a link to complete a DISC assessment. Participants will bring their results to the workshop where Curties will guide them through the results.

Tickets are $10 which covers the cost of the assessment. The event is open to the public and
anyone who wishes to find their purpose and live an energized life. Participants will be entered into a raffle to win a 1-on-1 personal coaching with Curties or his book The 10 Step Workeprenuer.

To register for the event, you may sign up through the Eventbrite website or app. The link to the DISC assessment will be sent via email to all participants approximately one week prior to the event.

Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Although the fall semester at College of the Canyons began Aug. 23, more than 400 short-term classes are still open in popular subject areas.
Registration Still Open for COC’s Fall 2021 Short-Term Classes
Purpose empowers you with unprecedented energy. Having a career or business in a field you’re truly interested in aligns your efforts, focus, enthusiasm, and natural gifts.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
The city of Santa Clarita was recently ranked in the top seven percent of fiscally healthy cities by the California State Auditor.
State Auditor Ranks Santa Clarita in Top Seven Percent of Fiscally Healthy Cities
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
Santa Clarita Sister Cities, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to have two local students receive national recognition in the 2021 Young Artists and Authors Showcase (YAAS), which was recently held by Sister Cities International in Washington, D.C.
Sister Cities Artists Showcase Recognizes Two Local High School Students
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced the return of two winged allies in its fight against brush fires.
L.A. County Welcomes Return of Super Scoopers
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Bureau began investigating the alleged sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in April of this year at “Massage Plus Healing” in the city of Santa Clarita.
SCV Massage Therapist Arrested Again for Sexual Assault; Detectives Seek Additional Victims
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration is set for Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Miranda to be Honored at Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, youth drug abuse is a high-profile public health concern that is on the rise.
City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
The women of Soroptimist International of Valencia will present their annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser, “Bras for a Cause,” on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Hyatt Valencia.
Soroptimist Valencia Still Accepting Donations for Annual Bras For a Cause Fundraiser
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board unanimously approved a declaration that would allow the board to abruptly pause meetings and continue them later in an online format should the live, in-person meetings become too disruptive.
Disruptive Behavior Prompts Changes at Future Hart Board Meetings
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, that will strengthen services and protections provided to victims of crime in Los Angeles County.
Supes Approve Barger’s Motion to Strengthen Victims Protections
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
California Credit Union encourages Los Angeles county teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.
L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Class Project Grant
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
SACRAMENTO – Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and Nov.  30, 2021, are automatically extended through Nov. 30, 2021, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Thursday.
DMV Announces Extension of Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Today in SCV History (Sept. 2)
1932 - Actor Harry Carey's wood-framed house at Saugus ranch (now Tesoro del Valle) burns down when engine of water pump explodes [story]
Carey house
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Following a national trend for community colleges, College of the Canyons’ enrollment numbers are down about 12% from the same point in the semester last fall, according to college officials. Nationally, the figure is about 11.3% this year.
College Of The Canyons Sees Small Decrease In Enrollment
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed  38 new deaths and 2,277 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 33,843 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 33,843; Cases Rise In Children Age 5-11
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
With Labor day weekend coming soon Caltrans is offering drivers some tips to deal with the extra traffic.
Caltrans Offers Labor Day Travel Advice
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
PDC will host the 11th Annual “Brady Walk for Community” on Sept, 2  to raise money for local charities and help the community.  
PDC To Host 11th Annual “Brady Walk For Community”
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
The Los Angeles county board of supervisors have appointed a leader for the county's homelessness commission, Tuesday.
County Appoints Leader For Blue Ribbon Homelessness Commission
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
A 37-home single-family residential development planned for Stevenson Ranch received its final approval Tuesday when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to deny an appeal that sought to overturn the project’s approval by the Regional Planning Commission in May.  
County Supervisors Approve Pico Canyon Development
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Two decades after Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian made the ultimate sacrifice, his memory remains alive and well in the hearts of those who knew him.
Memorial Ceremony Honors Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
The community is invited to join a car and bike show sponsored by the Elks Lodge on Sept. 11 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. where families can enjoy live music, food booths, boutique vendors and more.
Sept. 11: Community Invited to the Santa Clarita Elks Car and Bike Show
