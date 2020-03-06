cancellation - Princess Cruises headquarters

Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy

Uploaded: , Friday, Mar 6, 2020

By Press Release

Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020, due to the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The Valencia, California-based cruise line is implementing this revised policy to assist guests in making decisions regarding their upcoming cruise vacations during the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

The news comes as the line’s Grand Princess waits offshore with more than 3,000 passengers on board Friday, the ship unable to dock in San Francisco as state health officials await results of tests on passengers who showed symptoms.

The details vary by departure date (the date of departure is from the start date of the cruise or cruise tour, whichever is earlier; this cancellation policy excludes chartered cruises).

Date of Departure & Policy Update
* April 3 or earlier: Cancel up to 72 hours before sailing to receive Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for 100% of cancellation fees
* April 4–May 31: Cancel by Mar 31 and receive FCC for 100% of cancellation fees.
* June 1-30: Final Payment moves to 60 days prior to sailing (from 90 days).

Guests who choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled for departures between March 9 and May 31 will receive the following Onboard Credit amounts (USD):

* $100 per cabin for 3-day and 4-day cruises
* $150 per cabin for 5-day cruises
* $200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises

Future Cruise Credits will automatically be applied to each guest’s Captain Circle account after they have canceled. Future Cruise Credits will not be available instantly and may take up to 10 business days to be processed.

Full details can be found here.
https://www.princess.com/news/notices_and_advisories/notices/temporary-cancellation-policy.html

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company’s website at princess.com.

Grand Princess

No Comments for : Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy

    Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy

    1 hour ago
  • LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus

    LA County Supes to Call for Probe of Primary Election Snafus

    2 hours ago
  • Princess Cruises Details 2019 Cyberattack on Email System

    Princess Cruises Details 2019 Cyberattack on Email System

    4 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (March 6)

    Today in SCV History (March 6)

    13 hours ago
  • Photo Gallery: West Ranch Dominates Saugus in League Opener

    Photo Gallery: West Ranch Dominates Saugus in League Opener

    20 hours ago
  • California Credit Union Inviting LA County Teachers to Apply for Grant

    California Credit Union Inviting LA County Teachers to Apply for Grant

    22 hours ago
  • Public Health Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases; Brings Total in LA County to 11

    Public Health Confirms 4 New Coronavirus Cases; Brings Total in LA County to 11

    23 hours ago
  • Newsom Declares State of Emergency

    Newsom Declares State of Emergency

    1 day ago
  • Wilk Requests Funding to Prioritize Needs of Developmental, Intellectual Disabilities Community

    Wilk Requests Funding to Prioritize Needs of Developmental, Intellectual Disabilities Community

    1 day ago
  • Trump Expected to Sign $8.3B Coronavirus Spending Bill

    Trump Expected to Sign $8.3B Coronavirus Spending Bill

    1 day ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.