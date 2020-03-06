Coronavirus: Princess Cruises Temporarily Revises Cancellation Policy

Princess Cruises is temporarily modifying its cancellation policy for cruises and cruise tours departing through May 31, 2020, due to the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The Valencia, California-based cruise line is implementing this revised policy to assist guests in making decisions regarding their upcoming cruise vacations during the evolving worldwide coronavirus COVID-19 situation.

The news comes as the line’s Grand Princess waits offshore with more than 3,000 passengers on board Friday, the ship unable to dock in San Francisco as state health officials await results of tests on passengers who showed symptoms.

The details vary by departure date (the date of departure is from the start date of the cruise or cruise tour, whichever is earlier; this cancellation policy excludes chartered cruises).

Date of Departure & Policy Update

* April 3 or earlier: Cancel up to 72 hours before sailing to receive Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for 100% of cancellation fees

* April 4–May 31: Cancel by Mar 31 and receive FCC for 100% of cancellation fees.

* June 1-30: Final Payment moves to 60 days prior to sailing (from 90 days).

Guests who choose to keep their booking as currently scheduled for departures between March 9 and May 31 will receive the following Onboard Credit amounts (USD):

* $100 per cabin for 3-day and 4-day cruises

* $150 per cabin for 5-day cruises

* $200 per cabin for 6 day and longer cruises

Future Cruise Credits will automatically be applied to each guest’s Captain Circle account after they have canceled. Future Cruise Credits will not be available instantly and may take up to 10 business days to be processed.

Full details can be found here.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.