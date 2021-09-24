header image

1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
County Begins Administering Pfizer Booster to Eligible Residents
| Friday, Sep 24, 2021
covid-19 roundup monday jan 11

Los Angeles County announced it is now administering Pfizer booster third doses after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendation for a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in several population groups. The CDC also recommended a booster dose for those in high-risk occupational and institutional settings.

Boosters are currently only available to residents who received Pfizer. Residents who received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will need to wait until the FDA reviews the data about boosters and determines the need for and safety of boosters for these vaccines.

Eligible Los Angeles County residents for a booster dose of Pfizer include those who received the second of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine series at least 6 months ago and are either:

– 65 years or older

– Residents of long-term care facilities

– 18 to 64 years with underlying medical conditions

– 18 to 64 years with high institutional or occupational risk, including healthcare workers, first responders, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers, and workers in homeless shelters or prisons

“We thank the FDA and the CDC for their thorough and thoughtful review of the data surrounding boosters,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Starting today, eligible Los Angeles County residents can begin receiving their booster dose at any of the hundreds of sites offering the Pfizer vaccine. The booster dose offers enhanced protection for those fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine 6 months ago who are at increased risk of getting COVID-19 and/or experiencing severe illness from COVID. The L.A. County vaccination network is prepared to offer boosters today while continuing to prioritize getting first doses to those eligible and not yet vaccinated.”

Residents can make an appointment for their booster by using the MyTurn system or by making an appointment at a pharmacy or clinic that offers Pfizer vaccinations.

Residents will need to bring proof that they have received two previous Pfizer doses, which for most people will be in the form of the white vaccination card, or a photo of the white card, or a digital record of your two doses. At many sites, residents may be asked to sign an attestation form indicating they meet the criteria to receive the booster.

If you need a ride to get your vaccination, you can reach out to the Public Health call center at 1-833-540-0473 and you will be connected to free transportation.

About the Department of Public Health:

Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well -being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about the L.A. County Department of Public Health and the work they do, visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
FULL STORY...
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers
Yair Haimoff, SIOR and Randy Cude of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce a recent 71,874-square-foot ground lease located in Valencia, CA.
Spectrum CRE Completes Ground Lease with Tenant In-N-Out Burgers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital are once again urging those eligible to get vaccinated, as the hospital is experiencing a marked influx of COVID-19 patients, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Hospital Admittance Up 50%; SCV Cases Total 35,477
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
A “significant amount of smoke” from the Windy and KNP Complex fires northeast of Bakersfield in the Sequoia National Forest have entered the Los Angeles area, according to a Thursday morning tweet from the U.S. National Weather Service Los Angeles.
Hazy SCV Skies from Sequoia Forest Fires
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Spookiness is on its way to Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Scarecrow Alley Coming to Old Town Newhall
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
The Chiquita Canyon Landfill Technical Advisory Committee met Wednesday afternoon to discuss updates at the Val Verde landfill.
Chiquita Canyon Landfill Health Report Nearing Final Process
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Following a record-breaking event in 2020 – Soup for the Soul will once again be presented virtually in 2021.
Tickets Now on Sale for Bridge to Home’s 2021 Soup for the Soul Virtual Fundraiser
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
The city of Santa Clarita’s annual Evening of Remembrance event will occur on Wednesday, Sept. 29, beginning with a Walk of Remembrance at 6:15 p.m., followed by the program at 6:45 p.m.
Community Invited to Annual Evening of Remembrance
Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
College of the Canyons is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups to experience Cougar football during the 2021 season, with all healthcare workers and first responders invited to attend Saturday’s game vs. Palomar College free of charge.
Cougars Football Continuing with Community Invite Tradition
Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
The Santa Clarita chapter of the American Cancer Society is excited to announce its annual leading fundraiser of the year — Relay For Life - will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Westfield Town Center Mall, from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Oct. 2: American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life
Newhall Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital
At least one person was reported wounded in a shooting in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement and medical personnel.
Newhall Shooting Sends One Person to Hospital
Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration
Are you ready for a “Partea”? Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Oct. 9: Circle of Hope’s 17th Annual Tea Celebration
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond proudly recognized Betty Reid Soskin, a pioneering Bay Area civil rights activist and the oldest living National Park Ranger serving in the United States, as an Ambassador to California Education on her 100th birthday.
Betty Reid Soskin Named California’s Newest Education Ambassador
Status Updates Released for Mojave Area State Parks
The Mojave Area California State Parks  recently announced status updates for public use.
Status Updates Released for Mojave Area State Parks
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Verizon Wireless Facility Approved By Planning Commission
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission approved the installation and operation of a Verizon wireless communication facility that will expand wireless coverage in the city’s center. 
Verizon Wireless Facility Approved By Planning Commission
Wilk Honors Local Hispanic Community Leaders
State Senator Scott Wilk is honoring four Hispanic community leaders to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. 
Wilk Honors Local Hispanic Community Leaders
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Nursing Facility Numbers See Decline; Santa Clarita Cases total: 35,403
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 41 new deaths and 1,750 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,403 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Nursing Facility Numbers See Decline; Santa Clarita Cases total: 35,403
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium, SCEEC, will virtually host the 2021 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 9 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
COC’s Virtual Green STEM Summit Slated For October
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
The Angeles National Forest will end its forest closure order Wednesday at 11:59 pm, a week past the expiration of the California regional closure.
Angeles National Forest Ending Closure Order
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced a vision for ensuring that every California student will learn to read by third grade by the year 2026 during a virtual press conference on Tuesday
State Superintendent Seeks To Increase Literacy By Third Grade For All California Students
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
In an effort to keep adopted pets from returning to the shelter, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control has launched a free online resource center to help pet owners who can no longer keep their pets.
Pets Get A Second Chance With New Rehoming Program
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
The population of the city of Santa Clarita grew by 22.9% between 2010 and 2020, according to U.S. Census data released Monday that will be used to redistrict boundaries for various political offices in California. 
Santa Clarita Population Has Grown Over 50,000 In Ten Years
SCVNews.com
