March 27
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
LA County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
| Friday, Mar 27, 2020
la county beach lifeguard station

Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

These sets of closures are in addition to the previously announced closures of public trails and will remain in effect until April 19, 2020.

Read the Health Officer Order impacting beaches and trails here.

Wireless Emergency Alert
Los Angeles County issued a Wireless Emergency Alert at approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday as a reminder to LA County residents that the “Safer at Home” Health Order is in effect.

Please stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Practice social distancing and take infection control precautions.

The order is in effect until April 19, 2020. You can visit covid19.lacounty.gov to learn how to stay safe.

Read the Health Officer Order on Quarantine requirements here.

Read the Health Officer Order on Isolation requirements here.

Incident Report

See the high-level summary of Friday’s L.A. County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 disaster efforts below.

 

 

Click here to view.

NEW County Business & Worker Disaster Help Center
LA County has just launched a centralized call center and website providing free, one-on-one counseling and support for business owners and workers who have been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Business & Worker Disaster Help Center, jointly operated by the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and can be reached by:

* Telephone: (833) 238-4450

* Online: LACountyHelpCenter.org

* Email: DisasterHelpCenter@lacounty.gov

* Social media: @LACHelpCenter on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Whether you are a business owner struggling to keep your doors open or a worker who’s uncertain about their next paycheck, we’re here to assist.

Additional Resources

The county appreciates your continued partnership in responding to COVID-19 questions and needs of residents. For additional information, please visit:

* County of Los Angeles: covid19.lacounty.gov

* County of Los Angeles Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov

* California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov

Los Angeles County residents can also call 2-1-1.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

LA County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths

LA County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV

L.A. County Friday: Cases Up 21% Overnight to 1465; 27 in SCV
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
March 27, 2020 - The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed five new deaths and 257 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19, with 27 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 24 in the city of Santa Clarita and 3 in Castaic.
FULL STORY...

Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals

Naval Ship Mercy Arrives in L.A. to Aid Hospitals
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
The U.S. Navy hospital ship Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles on Friday as medical facilities in Southern California prepare for a surge of coronavirus COVID-19 patients in the coming weeks.
FULL STORY...

County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses

County Health Officer Sets New Rules for COVID-19 Exposure, Diagnoses
Friday, Mar 27, 2020
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued two new orders for self-isolation and self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and diagnoses.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests

L.A. County-Funded Biotech Plans 10,000 Daily Drive-Thru Tests
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
As the COVID-19 death toll tops 1,000 in the United States and 21,000 globally, Los Angeles County is poised as a potential leader investing in solutions to the pandemic.
FULL STORY...
