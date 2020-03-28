LA County Closes Beaches, Trailheads, Piers, Beach Bike Paths

Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis has closed beaches, beach bathrooms, piers, promenades, beach bike paths and beach access points in the county in an increased effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

These sets of closures are in addition to the previously announced closures of public trails and will remain in effect until April 19, 2020.

Read the Health Officer Order impacting beaches and trails here.

Wireless Emergency Alert

Los Angeles County issued a Wireless Emergency Alert at approximately 6:00 p.m. Friday as a reminder to LA County residents that the “Safer at Home” Health Order is in effect.

Please stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19. Practice social distancing and take infection control precautions.

The order is in effect until April 19, 2020. You can visit covid19.lacounty.gov to learn how to stay safe.

Read the Health Officer Order on Quarantine requirements here.

Read the Health Officer Order on Isolation requirements here.

Incident Report

See the high-level summary of Friday’s L.A. County Emergency Operations Center’s COVID-19 disaster efforts below.

Click here to view.

NEW County Business & Worker Disaster Help Center

LA County has just launched a centralized call center and website providing free, one-on-one counseling and support for business owners and workers who have been adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Business & Worker Disaster Help Center, jointly operated by the Departments of Consumer and Business Affairs (DCBA) and Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and can be reached by:

* Telephone: (833) 238-4450

* Online: LACountyHelpCenter.org

* Email: DisasterHelpCenter@lacounty.gov

* Social media: @LACHelpCenter on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram

Whether you are a business owner struggling to keep your doors open or a worker who’s uncertain about their next paycheck, we’re here to assist.

Additional Resources

The county appreciates your continued partnership in responding to COVID-19 questions and needs of residents. For additional information, please visit:

* County of Los Angeles: covid19.lacounty.gov

* County of Los Angeles Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov

* California Department of Public Health: cdph.ca.gov

* Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov

Los Angeles County residents can also call 2-1-1.