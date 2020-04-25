[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 25
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
| Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
Pregnancy

Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. In Los Angeles County, there are several programs and services that help families who have been affected by recent events:

Home Visiting Programs are still enrolling new clients and serving families in LA County. Home Visitors provide support and services during pregnancy; coaches parents on how to support children during difficult times; offers techniques for lowering stress; and connects parents to educational training, job opportunities, and other resources. For the health and safety of our clients, all home visiting programs have temporarily moved all in-person visits to telehealth visits to continue providing support to all our families. For more information, call (213) 639-6434.

MAMA’s Program is providing services to pregnant women and those who have recently delivered during the COVID-9 crisis by offering telehealth telephonic and video visits for medical and behavioral health services, social care navigation, and nursing support. The telehealth platform lessens the face-to-face contact for these women without decreasing the number of visits they require or desire. Pregnant women in the safety net who need prenatal and immediate postpartum services can call 844-37-MAMAS for appointments and enhanced perinatal services.

Doula services provide emotional support, physical comfort, education, and advocacy to African-American pregnant women and persons during pregnancy, childbirth, and the newborn period. Call (213) 639-6448 for more information and eligibility requirements.

Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program provides healthy foods and other resources to pregnant women and families with a child under 5 years of age. For more information and eligibility requirements, text APPLY to 91997, visit phfewic.org or call (888) 942-2229.

– Cash aid and food purchasing services are available through CalWORKS. This program provides monthly financial assistance to help pay for housing, food, utilities, clothing, medical care and other necessary expenses. For more information and eligibility requirements, call (866) 613-3777.

Early childhood education and childcare services are available for essential workers. Call (888) 92CHILD (922-4453) or visit lacoe.edu/childcare for more information and resources.

Emotional support services are available for pregnant and parenting families feeling anxious, panicked, or stressed. Mental health professionals are available at (800) 854-7771.

California Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services are available and include nutritious foods and more resources that are available to all eligible families affected by COVID-19. WIC welcomes military families, migrant families, fathers, foster parents and legal guardians with eligible children. If your income has been affected by recent events, and you are:

– Pregnant

– Breastfeeding (up to the infant’s first birthday)

– Non-breastfeeding women (until the infant is six months old)

– Women up to six months after a pregnancy loss

– For infants and children, up to the child’s fifth birthday.

To find out if you’re eligible, California residents can start by texting APPLY to 91997, call (888) 942-2229 or visit phfewic.org.

If you want to learn more about the risks of COVID-19 to pregnant women, visit COVID-19: Advice to Pregnant Women. If you are pregnant and you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 or you think you may have contracted the virus, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing to schedule an appointment.

Lastly, pregnant women should take the same preventative measures as the general public to avoid infection. You can help stop the spread of COVID-19 by taking these actions:

– Stay home. Avoid contact with people who are sick.

– Have food delivered to your home so you can avoid checkout lines at grocery stores.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or using the restroom.

– Clean and disinfect your home to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks & cell phones).
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
FULL STORY...
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
FULL STORY...
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’
The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual "Zoom Fiesta" on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.
April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’
L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 52 new deaths and 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 363 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV
‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
California Friday: 39,254 Cases, 1,562 Deaths to Date
California has had 39,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 39,254 Cases, 1,562 Deaths to Date
Downwind | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sometimes, an early symptom of coronavirus is the loss of taste and smell. Tuesday is garbage day, so when I run, being downwind in the wake of empty containers reassures me I am not infected.
Downwind | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
FDA Discourages Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
FDA Discourages Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
Most Californians Support Stay-at-Home Orders ‘As Long as Needed’
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Most Californians Support Stay-at-Home Orders ‘As Long as Needed’
Covered CA Opens Special Enrollment Period for Health Care Coverage
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covered CA Opens Special Enrollment Period for Health Care Coverage
California Blocked From Enforcing Ammo Background Checks
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
California Blocked From Enforcing Ammo Background Checks
New Initiatives Support Older Californians During COVID-19 Pandemic
California is launching a first-in-the nation meal delivery program, a partnership to make wellness check-in calls, and the expansion of Friendship Line California to help combat social isolation.
New Initiatives Support Older Californians During COVID-19 Pandemic
County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
DMV Waiving Late Fees for ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners, Businesses
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
DMV Waiving Late Fees for ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners, Businesses
April 25: Church to Hand Out Free Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer
Real Life Church in Valencia will hand out free face masks and hand sanitizer in a drive-through operation on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 25: Church to Hand Out Free Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer
Supreme Court Decision Leaves Clean Water Act Intact
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
Supreme Court Decision Leaves Clean Water Act Intact
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
Castaic Lake
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
%d bloggers like this: