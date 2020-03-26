[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
| Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
LA County Response Fund

As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19. There is a great need to meet the growing demand for help.

“Disasters disproportionately strain low-income communities,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “Single heads of household, the elderly and many others immediately feel the burden and have to find ways to deal with the consequences. Our County’s Center for Strategic Partnerships is working with the philanthropic community to help harness resources for those most in need. Philanthropy stepped up immediately, with passion and coordination, and we are grateful. We are doing this together, and now is the time for communities themselves to look at who needs help and provide as much support as possible.”

Los Angeles County officials encourage members of the public who want to help those in the community experiencing hardships to make monetary contributions to reputable non-profit organizations or to the funds listed below, which are supporting COVID-19 disaster efforts.

Support the California Community Foundation’s Covid-19 LA County Response Fund
The California Community Foundation launched the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund, which supports community needs identified by our partners in health, housing, education and immigration.

Support the United Way’s Pandemic Relief Fund
United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund supports L.A. County’s unsheltered residents who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, and low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness and hardships due to health and economic impacts of coronavirus.

Support other nonprofits
Philanthropy California’s disaster resilience team is coordinating with state agencies and partners to respond to the impacts of COVID-19/Coronavirus. You can search for Los Angeles County non-profits through this site.

American Red Cross
Give a financial gift or life saving blood.

Make an impact on the lives of Los Angeles County’s residents and contribute today.

County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable

County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19
FULL STORY...

L.A County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV

L.A County Thursday: Cases Jump 52% Overnight to 1216; 22 in SCV
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed nine new deaths and 421 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) including 22 cases in the Santa Clarita Valley: 16 in the city, 3 in Stevenson Ranch, 2 in Castaic and 1 in the unincorporated portion of Canyon Country.
FULL STORY...

County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services

County Orders Utilities to Stop Routine Work that Interrupts Vital Services
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
The county has issued a stop work order for all utility work, including work by Southern California Edison, that would cause or require the utility provider to interrupt electrical, natural gas, water, sewer, cable or other utility services to any residence.
FULL STORY...

Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts

Supes Look to Remove Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response Efforts
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking to remove Sheriff Alex Villanueva from heading the county’s emergency response efforts.
FULL STORY...

1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts

1st Amendment Advocates Working to Keep Media in California Courts
Thursday, Mar 26, 2020
(CN) — As California courts shut their doors to the public, First Amendment advocates and press groups are asking the state’s chief justice to ensure that the media can still cover court hearings, which are ongoing, and review new court records, which continue to be filed.
FULL STORY...
