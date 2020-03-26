County Encourages Community to Donate; Remember Elderly, Most Vulnerable

As Los Angeles County residents experience disruptions in their daily routines, it is important to remember that certain populations such as our elderly, unhoused, undocumented, and those with underlying health conditions are disproportionately affected and more likely to face extreme hardship related to COVID-19. There is a great need to meet the growing demand for help.

“Disasters disproportionately strain low-income communities,” stated Kevin McGowan, Director of the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management. “Single heads of household, the elderly and many others immediately feel the burden and have to find ways to deal with the consequences. Our County’s Center for Strategic Partnerships is working with the philanthropic community to help harness resources for those most in need. Philanthropy stepped up immediately, with passion and coordination, and we are grateful. We are doing this together, and now is the time for communities themselves to look at who needs help and provide as much support as possible.”

Los Angeles County officials encourage members of the public who want to help those in the community experiencing hardships to make monetary contributions to reputable non-profit organizations or to the funds listed below, which are supporting COVID-19 disaster efforts.

Support the California Community Foundation’s Covid-19 LA County Response Fund

The California Community Foundation launched the COVID-19 LA County Response Fund, which supports community needs identified by our partners in health, housing, education and immigration.

Support the United Way’s Pandemic Relief Fund

United Way of Greater Los Angeles’ Pandemic Relief Fund supports L.A. County’s unsheltered residents who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus, and low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness and hardships due to health and economic impacts of coronavirus.

Support other nonprofits

Philanthropy California’s disaster resilience team is coordinating with state agencies and partners to respond to the impacts of COVID-19/Coronavirus. You can search for Los Angeles County non-profits through this site.

American Red Cross

Give a financial gift or life saving blood.

Make an impact on the lives of Los Angeles County’s residents and contribute today.