header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Rain
Rain
48°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
| Monday, Mar 28, 2022

On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.

The ordinance seeks to encourage commercial landlords to uphold their responsibility to provide a safe and suitable commercial property, free from harassment and retaliation. It gives the County legal recourse and institutes a private right of action where small business commercial tenants are subject to harassing behavior by landlords. The ordinance shall not apply to commercial tenants that are multi-national or publicly traded and commercial tenants of commercial property located at airports within the County.

The ordinance offers a permanent remedy authorizing tenants to bring a civil action and proceeding in a court for civil penalties and other equitable relief, restitution and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

To learn more and request further assistance click here.

The L.A. County Office of Small Business is hosting a free legal webinar series for commercial tenants throughout the month of March and April. The “Know Your Rights” webinar series is led by legal experts who will help you understand your rights when it comes to commercial leases including:

Considerations before entering a lease

Negotiating or renegotiating a lease

Basic lease terms

Legal considerations related to the impact of COVID-19 on commercial lease

Space is limited; click here to register.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
03-28-2022 Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
03-28-2022 County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
03-26-2022 EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
03-24-2022 April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping
03-23-2022 SCVEDC Announces 2021 Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors' actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, revealed Monday a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
(CN) — The Golden State is outpacing the rest of the nation in job creation, according to the latest jobs report from the state Employment Development Department that suggests the state is recovering from the ravages of the pandemic-induced business shutdowns of two years ago.
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Dancing is a good thing and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance as an important tool in successful aging and good health.
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 229th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 229 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Michael Crawford confirmed Monday.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 229th Death
Today in SCV History (March 28)
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
Today in SCV History (March 27)
1847 - Probable birth date of Pico Canyon oil driller Charles Alexander Mentry [story]
C.A. Mentry
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is offering at look at the SCV's extensive inventory of soundstages, studios and movie ranches via a new virtual tour.
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
Today in SCV History (March 26)
1821 - SCV (with the rest of Alta Calif.) becomes territory of Mexico during war for Mexican independence from Spain [story]
map
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
College of the Canyons traveled to El Camino College to take on Cypress College and El Camino for a doubleheader, in the second of three such meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 21 additional deaths and 889 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
AIDS Lifecycle presents "Don't Be a Drag" at The Canyon Santa Clarita April 10 at 11 a.m. The fundraising event is billed as Santa Clarita's first fully produced Drag Show.
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has selected Donna Hill to be his new District Director. Hill was most recently a Field Representative in Wilk’s Lancaster District Office.
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
The Guide Dogs for the Blind Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Are you inspired to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain greater independence?
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: