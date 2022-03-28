County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants

On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.

The ordinance seeks to encourage commercial landlords to uphold their responsibility to provide a safe and suitable commercial property, free from harassment and retaliation. It gives the County legal recourse and institutes a private right of action where small business commercial tenants are subject to harassing behavior by landlords. The ordinance shall not apply to commercial tenants that are multi-national or publicly traded and commercial tenants of commercial property located at airports within the County.

The ordinance offers a permanent remedy authorizing tenants to bring a civil action and proceeding in a court for civil penalties and other equitable relief, restitution and reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs.

To learn more and request further assistance click here.

The L.A. County Office of Small Business is hosting a free legal webinar series for commercial tenants throughout the month of March and April. The “Know Your Rights” webinar series is led by legal experts who will help you understand your rights when it comes to commercial leases including:

Considerations before entering a lease

Negotiating or renegotiating a lease

Basic lease terms

Legal considerations related to the impact of COVID-19 on commercial lease

Space is limited; click here to register.

