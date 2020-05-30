County Reminding Property Owners of Property Tax Default Deadline

The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their property taxes in full for the 2019-20 tax year. Delinquent taxes from the 2019-20 tax year will default if payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or postmarked by the United States Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Property owners who were unable to pay their property taxes on time for reasons related to COVID-19 may submit a Penalty Cancellation Request online at ttc.lacounty.gov.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, we will impose a $15 redemption fee and additional penalties of 1.5 percent per month on the defaulted taxes. If residential or agricultural property remains tax defaulted for more than five years or commercial property or unimproved vacant residential lots for more than three years, we will sell the property at a public auction in accordance with State law.

As a result of this mailing, property owners may find it difficult to reach us on the telephone. Property owners may obtain answers to the great majority of their questions, including but not limited to, how to request a copy of a property tax bill, obtain the amount due on any parcel, or find the tax payment history for the past three fiscal tax years from the Los Angeles County Property Tax Portal at propertytax.lacounty.gov. Property owners may also call the toll-free Property Tax Information Line at 1(888) 807-2111, where automated information is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We recommend property owners pay their property taxes online. Electronic check payments are easy, available at no cost and only require bank routing and checking account information and the Personal Identification Number (PIN) for the property. The PIN is on the Annual Secured Property Tax Bill or on any original property tax bill from a prior year.

Third Party Notification Program

Property owners can designate a third party (e.g., a friend, family member or agency) to receive a copy of past due notices. While third parties are not responsible for paying the property tax bill, they can remind property owners that their property taxes may be in default, or remind them to take action to prevent them from losing their property in the event of a tax sale. Senior citizens, those with language limitations, and others who require special assistance are among those who may benefit from this program. To enroll in this program, please visit our website at ttc.lacounty.gov/third-party- property-tax-notification- program.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, all County buildings remain closed to the public. To contact us, email info@ttc.lacounty.gov or call 1(888) 807-2111, between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, excluding Los Angeles County holidays. Anyone who is hearing impaired and has TDD equipment may leave a message at (213) 974-2196, or use California Relay Services at 1(800) 735-2929.