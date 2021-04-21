header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Cloudy
Cloudy
55°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 21
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
| Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
castaic lake

Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.

Water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue skills with paddleboards and rescue cans are on the list of lessons for youth ages 9 through 17 who will participate in the co-ed program.

“Our incredible trained staff will ensure youth participants gain unique experiences and essential water safety knowledge that can be used throughout their lives, whether in situations helping others or in their careers as lifeguards,” said Norma E. García-González, director of county Parks and Recreation, in a prepared statement.

The program will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and feature small class sizes to ensure the health and safety of staff and participants.

Online registration opened last week at reservations.lacounty.gov. Tryouts for the Castaic Lake program will be held at the Castaic Aquatic Center at 31350 Castaic Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 24 and 25, and on May 1.

Two-week programs are offered between June 21 and July 1, July 12 and July 22, and July 26 and Aug. 5. Half sessions in the morning and afternoon, as well as a full day session, are available.

For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/juniorlifeguards.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19

Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 35 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,612 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...

County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake

County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.
FULL STORY...

Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up

Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget

L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595

Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 35 new deaths and 439 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,612 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 27,612; Public Health Encourages Safety Measures,Vaccinations to Reduce Risk of Getting COVID-19
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
Castaic Middle School (CMS) has been recognized as a 2021 School to Watch (STW) by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform in association with the California League of Schools, California Department of Education, and California Middle Grades Alliance.
Castaic Middle School Recognized for Academic Excellence
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.
County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Caltrans District 7 Maintenance crews will be out in force across Los Angeles and Ventura counties to mark Earth Day on Thursday, April 22.
Caltrans to Celebrate Earth Day 2021 with Litter Clean-Up
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Applications are now open for the 2021-22 CREATIVE Connection program, a nine-month leadership training and fellowship program designed for professionals interested in serving on nonprofit boards to develop and grow as leaders through board service training and field experience with a nonprofit.
Applications Open for 2021-22 ‘CREATIVE Connection’ Program
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
Detectives and loved ones described the charges filed Monday by the District Attorney’s Office against James “Matthew” Dorsey — the estranged husband accused of stabbing his wife to death in Saugus last week — as a “miscarriage of justice.”
Family, Detectives Call Saugus Murder Charges a ‘Miscarriage of Justice’
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
For the 93rd Oscars®, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is partnering with Facebook Inc. for an interactive, real-time virtual experience across multiple platforms, giving viewers an opportunity to engage with creators and fellow fans, watch live interviews with Oscar® winners, and get an exclusive glimpse behind the scenes of this year’s show.
93rd Oscars® to Include Interactive Digital Partnership With Facebook
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
CSUN concludes the 2021 women's tennis regular season Wednesday when the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton. Coverage on BigWest.tv begins at 2 p.m.
CSUN Hosts Cal State Fullerton In Regular Season Finale Wednesday
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC), along with the LA Kings and the City of Santa Clarita, is seeking proposals for the operation of retail and restaurant spaces at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
The Cube Seeks Pro Shop, Restaurant Partners
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is announcing that this week, everyone living or working in L.A. County 16 and older can receive the vaccine at the new Palmdale and Lancaster vaccination sites without setting up an appointment ahead of time.
No Appointments Needed This Week at New COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Palmdale, Lancaster
Today in SCV History (April 21)
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
Eddie Murray
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
College of the Canyons proudly welcomes highly esteemed songwriters for Broadway and film, Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty, to the School of Visual & Performing Arts’ Virtual Industry Insight Series on Tuesday, April 27.
April 27: COC Presents an Evening with Songwriters Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Los Angeles County’s $36.2 billion Recommended Budget, focused on expanding and sustaining extensive safety net services, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
L.A. County Unveils 2021-22 $36.2 Billion Proposed Budget
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 33 new deaths and 360 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,595 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Remains in Orange Tier; SCV Cases Total 27,595
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
As the inventory of homes listed for sale during March in Santa Clarita fell 38.3 percent, sales of homes and condominiums took off, with the condo median price setting a record, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Median Price of SCV Condominiums Sets Record
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday their plans to unveil the 12 Months of Quarantine photo exhibit, scheduled for Monday, May 3 and is expected to run till the end of the month.
Chamber, SchlickArt Partner to Showcase “12 Months of Quarantine” Photo Exhibit
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
After more than a year, ice has returned to Santa Clarita, and The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center is now open to the public!
Registration Now Open for The Cube Programs, Ice Time
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Westfield Valencia Town Center officials announced Monday they’re halting plans to expand the mall with a 101,000-square-foot Costco and other amenities.
Westfield Halts Plans to Bring Costco to Town Center
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered for anyone 18 and older in the parking lot of the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida on Saturday, May 1, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Bella Vida to Offer COVID-19 Vaccinations
Today in SCV History (April 20)
1874 - First train out of L.A. to reach new town of San Fernando; Newhall 2 years later [story]
train tunnel
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Monday confirmed 18 new deaths and 337 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as cases in the Santa Clarita Valley now total 27,588 since the pandemic began.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2 New Vaccination Sites Open in SCV, Palmdale; 27,588 Total SCV Cases
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reported six productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North," the week of Monday, April 19-25, 2021
Six Productions Filming in SCV this Week
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and the Mental Health Commission will host a public hearing for the Mental Health Services Act Three-Year Plan on Thursday, April 22.
April 22: LACDMH, Mental Health Commission to Hold Virtual Public Hearing
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
The William S. Hart Union High School District was named one of 19 school districts and one county office of education for school attendance review board as a model program for its attendance strategies during distance learning.
Hart District Named Model SARB Award Winner by State
%d bloggers like this: