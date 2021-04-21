County Reopens Junior Lake Lifeguard Program at Castaic Lake

Castaic Lake is one of three freshwater lakes in Los Angeles County that will reopen for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Junior Lake Lifeguard Program this summer.

Water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue skills with paddleboards and rescue cans are on the list of lessons for youth ages 9 through 17 who will participate in the co-ed program.

“Our incredible trained staff will ensure youth participants gain unique experiences and essential water safety knowledge that can be used throughout their lives, whether in situations helping others or in their careers as lifeguards,” said Norma E. García-González, director of county Parks and Recreation, in a prepared statement.

The program will adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols and feature small class sizes to ensure the health and safety of staff and participants.

Online registration opened last week at reservations.lacounty.gov. Tryouts for the Castaic Lake program will be held at the Castaic Aquatic Center at 31350 Castaic Road between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 24 and 25, and on May 1.

Two-week programs are offered between June 21 and July 1, July 12 and July 22, and July 26 and Aug. 5. Half sessions in the morning and afternoon, as well as a full day session, are available.

For more information, visit parks.lacounty.gov/juniorlifeguards.

