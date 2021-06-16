County Shares Ways to Help the Elderly During World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Los Angeles County Workforce Development Aging and Community Services is spreading awareness during World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) by sharing ways the community can help.

Parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, neighbors, and other loved ones may be experiencing unimaginable trauma unknown to those around them.

Here’s how you can help:

– LEARN about the warning signs of abuse, types of abuse, and how to report abuse. It is critical to learn how to identify, address, and prevent abuse to support our most vulnerable as we all age together. Learn more here.

– REPORT abuse. If you are concerned that someone you care about may be the victim of abuse, don’t be silent. Our Adult Protective Services team provides around-the-clock response to reports of abuse and self-neglect.

To Report Abuse:

Elder Abuse Hotline Call: 1-877-4R SENIORS (1-877-477-3646)

Long Term Care Ombudsman Related Reports Call: 1-800-334-9473

Mandated Reporters of Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse may submit their Non-Emergency or Non-Life threatening reports online via the following link:

https://hsslacountyprod.wellsky.com/intake/

WDACS is committed to creating an age-friendly L.A. County, where older adults can thrive and live free from abuse. Learn about its older adult services here.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) was launched on June 15, 2006 by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization at the United Nations.

