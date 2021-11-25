WDACS Celebrates Caregivers in LA County

Uploaded: , Thursday, Nov 25, 2021

Every November in honor of National Family Caregiver Month, the Los Angeles County Department Of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS) recognizes the important role of Los Angeles County’s caregivers who provide essential care, support and medical assistance to older and dependent adults.

You can support and honor caregivers by raising awareness of caregiving issues, educating communities, and increasing support for caregivers across the country. See below for a listing of caregiver resources and older adult information in L.A. County.

To access L.A. County’s Older Adults Resource Hub – a new centralized resource hub for older adults, linking residents to 120+ unique senior services available throughout L.A. County, including emergency preparedness, health & wellness and nutrition services, [visit here].

For many caregivers, panic begins to set in when their loved one wanders off, but it doesn’t have to be that way. The Project Lifesaver bracelets were built for at-risk individuals that tend to wander off, monitoring their whereabouts only once they are reported missing by their loved ones.

Apply for one for your loved one today by visiting lafound.lacounty.gov.

 

Resource Listing:

– Older & Dependent Adult Services Information & Assistance

(800) 510-2020

– Elder Abuse Hotline

(877) 477-3646

Family Caregiving Alliance

(800) 445-8106

International Association for Indigenous Aging Caregiving, Respite Services

LGBTQ Center Long Beach, Senior Services

(562) 434-4455 ext. 239

Los Angeles City/County American Indian Commission

Los Angeles LGBT Center, Senior Services Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia Caregiver Group

(310) 912-9120 RSVP for Caregiver Group

(323) 860-5830 Senior Services Helpline

National Indian Council on Aging Savvy Caregiver Program

– SAGE LGBT Elder 24/7 Hotline

(877) 360-5428

United Native American Indian Involvement, Inc., Senior Services

(213) 202-3970

