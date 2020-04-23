Castaic Animal Care Center
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 23, 2020

By Press Release

The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.

The fee waived adoptions are possible thanks to an $80,000 grant DACC was awarded from the Petco Foundation to support life-saving efforts for Los Angeles County animals.

In addition to the fee waived adoptions, the Petco Foundation investment will enable DACC to undertake a variety of other lifesaving measures including purchasing necessary medical equipment and partnering with veterinary partners to provide pets in DACC care extensive medical treatment beyond the regular capacity of our medical program.

”We are grateful for the Petco Foundation’s generous support to help animals during the COVID-19 crisis,” said DACC Director Marcia Mayeda. “Because people are adhering to the Safer at Home requirements, many can devote time to a new pet. This generous grant from Petco Foundation makes it easier for families to make that decision at this time.”

Those in L.A. County wishing to adopt must first make an appointment to visit their local care center by going to www.animalcare.lacounty.gov.

The Castaic Animal Care Center is located at 31044 North Charlie Canyon Road, Castaic, 91384. For more information on pet adoption at this location or for Care Center hours, call (661) 257-3191.

