COVID-19: The Fine Print | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 9
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
Wednesday, Apr 8, 2020
Tuesday, Apr 7, 2020
Monday, Apr 6, 2020
Sunday, Apr 5, 2020
Saturday, Apr 4, 2020
Flair Cleaners is offering free No-Touch Home Pickup and Delivery in order to help customers adhere to the Safer at Home guidelines.
Television commercials touting pharmaceuticals caution users that their immune system might be compromised, making one susceptible to invading organisms. Could one be COVID-19?
Officials at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital confirmed its first death of a COVID-19 patient.
Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women's volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.
Both Oakmont of Valencia and Atria Santa Clarita, two Santa Clarita Valley senior living communities, reported this week they have residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
(CN) — For the second week in a row, 6.6 million Americans filed initial claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday, showing a sliver of the economic fallout from the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
To assist students during the recent transition to remote instruction, College of the Canyons launched a laptop lending program that has supplied 200 laptops so far to students currently enrolled in the spring semester.
As we approach Passover and Easter, Los Angeles County continues to remind all residents that the Health Officer’s Safer at Home order remains in full effect.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall.
“Dad, didn’t they have an outbreak 100 years ago killing many on Earth?”
California now has had a total of 16,957 confirmed cases and 442 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Department of Public Health announced late Wednesday afternoon.
Los Angeles County officials on Wednesday unveiled a free Critical Delivery Service for older adults and individuals with disabilities.
While we take action to lessen the immediate impacts of COVID-19 on our communities and our health care systems, stress management it is also important.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday began publishing daily statistical data on employees affected by COVID-19 and data from within the county jail system.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 29 new deaths and 620 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, with a minimum of 153 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The head of the World Health Organization or WHO called on global leaders to “quarantine politicizing COVID” in a retort to President Trump.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday said the state has secured a deal for 200 million N95 medical masks and surgical masks per month until the COVID-19 crisis subsides.
The William S. Hart Union High School District has appointed Dr. Mariane Doyle and Nadia Cotti to new roles effective July 1.
A family feud over toilet paper led to the arrest of a 26-year old man who allegedly punched his mother in Saugus early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station officials.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to help the state procure necessary medical supplies to fight COVID-19.
Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday that provides expanded support for older adults and vulnerable young children.
The New South Wales Police Force in Australia has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the docking and disembarking of the cruise ship Ruby Princess in Sydney Harbor last month.
MV Transporation, which operates Santa Clarita Transit under contract with the city of Santa Clarita, has confirmed at least two more employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
