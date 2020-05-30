BLM Protest Santa Clarita
SCV Sheriff's Station deputies assembled to observe protesters outside the station in Valencia, during a Black Lives Matter protest against police violence. Photo credit: The Signal.

 

Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality

Uploaded: , Saturday, May 30, 2020

By Perry Smith - The Signal

A crowd of several hundred gathered Saturday in Santa Clarita to protest police violence as part of a nationwide reaction to several high-profile deaths in recent months.

Advocating the Black Lives Matter movement, the protesters gathered in Valencia, near the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in the morning, circling for more than an hour with chants about the recent violence involving law enforcement officers that has gained widespread coverage in the national media.

The group gathered without incident outside the Sheriff’s Station, which was largely blocked off from the public, except for an entrance where sheriff’s officials had asked the demonstration to stay clear for emergency-vehicle access.

(To see The Signal’s live coverage of the protest, go to: https://www.facebook.com/signalscv/videos/2625092114478090)

 

All photos below by Dan Watson/The Signal. Protesters in Santa Clarita object to police violence on Saturday, May 30. 2020.

 

