header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
90°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 23
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
| Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Joseph I. Castro

The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University. Castro has served as the eighth president of California State University, Fresno since 2013. He is the first California native and first Mexican American to be appointed to oversee the 23-campus university. Castro will succeed Timothy P. White who is retiring after leading the university since late 2012.

“The California State University provides unprecedented and transformational opportunities for students from all backgrounds to earn a high-quality college degree and to better their families, their communities and the industries in which they become leaders. There is no other institution that makes this great of an impact on the entire state – the CSU is key to a growing and thriving California,” said Castro. “I am truly grateful for and excited about this unique and wonderful opportunity, and I look forward to working with the talented faculty, staff and presidents of the 23 campuses as well the Board of Trustees and executives and staff at the Chancellor’s Office to further increase achievement for our 482,000 students.”

As president of Fresno State, Castro led the university to become a national leader in recruiting, supporting and graduating students from diverse backgrounds. Fresno State is routinely among the top public colleges in rankings issued by Washington Monthly, U.S. News and World Report and Money Magazine for its efforts to enhance student achievement as measured by graduation rates and social mobility. Castro is a respected scholar in the fields of higher education leadership and public policy and has mentored many other university presidents and other senior officers across the nation over the course of his career.

“Dr. Castro is a passionate and effective advocate for his students, his campus and the CSU – in his local community, in Sacramento and in Washington, DC.,” said Lillian Kimbell, chair of the CSU Board of Trustees. “Above all, he is a leader who inspires greatness in students, faculty and in the broader community. He is the right leader for the California State University in our current circumstance and for our future.”

Prior to joining Fresno State, Castro served for 23 years in the University of California (UC) system, holding a variety of leadership positions culminating in roles of Vice Chancellor of Student Academic Affairs and Professor of Family and Community Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco.

Castro was born in California’s San Joaquin Valley (Hanford). He is the grandson of immigrants from Mexico, son of a single mother and the first in his family to graduate from a university. He received his bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public policy from the University of California, Berkeley and a Ph.D. in higher education policy and leadership from Stanford University. Castro has been recognized with alumni excellence awards from the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University.

Castro and his wife, Mary, have three children (Isaac, Lauren and Jess). He will begin his duties as Chancellor on January 4, 2021. Following consultation with stakeholders at Fresno State and with the board chair, Chancellor White will soon announce an interim appointment who will serve as campus president beginning early next year. The Board of Trustees anticipates launching a national search in the new year for Castro’s successor.

# # # # #

About the California State University
The California State University is the largest system of four-year higher education in the country, with 23 campuses, 53,000 faculty and staff and 482,000 students. Half of the CSU’s students transfer from California community colleges. Created in 1960, the mission of the CSU is to provide high-quality, affordable education to meet the ever-changing needs of California. With its commitment to quality, opportunity, and student success, the CSU is renowned for superb teaching, innovative research and for producing job-ready graduates. Each year, the CSU awards more than 125,000 degrees. One in every 20 Americans holding a college degree is a graduate of the CSU and our alumni are 3.8 million strong. Connect with and learn more about the CSU in the CSU NewsCenter.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University

CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
FULL STORY...

A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm

A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
FULL STORY...

Former CSUN VP for Information Technology/CIO Receives EDUCAUSE Community Leadership Award

Former CSUN VP for Information Technology/CIO Receives EDUCAUSE Community Leadership Award
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM

Sept. 22: CSUN to Host Virtual Presentation of Women in STEM
Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
California State University, Northridge’s library is hosting a virtual exploration of women’s journeys in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. via Zoom.
FULL STORY...

COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting

COC One of Two California Community Colleges Recognized for Student Voting
Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
College of the Canyons was one of two California community colleges recognized as one of "America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting" by Washington Monthly magazine for its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is looking for highly talented independent instructors to bring valuable expertise to the community and provide an opportunity for others to learn new skills, stay active and healthy, and have a great time.
L.A. County Parks Seeking Instructors for Winter Programs
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is partnering with One True North, a leadership and business coaching solutions practice in Valencia, to offer GrowthCLUB virtual workshop to the business community, with the first series beginning Friday, Sept. 25 at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 25: GrowthCLUB Business Planning Virtual Workshop
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Bobcat Fire.
Animal Care & Control Continues to Shelter Animals Affected by Bobcat Fire
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a virtual special meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 8:00 a.m.
Sept. 23: Hart District Virtual Special Meeting
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
The Santa Clarita City Council invites community members to come together for a virtual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military members and their families at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Nov. 11: Santa Clarita Online Veteran’s Day Ceremony
City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to approve funding for the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, as well as The MAIN, during Tuesday’s meeting.
City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Erika Kauzlarich-Bird, former Southland Regional Association of Realtors president and lifelong Santa Clarita resident, joined Compass, an innovative real estate brokerage, this summer to help SCV families find their next dream home.
Lifelong SCV Resident, Longtime Realtor Erika Kauzlarich-Bird Joins Compass
Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series
You’ve spent hours outside this summer, racking up countless miles on off-street trails, sidewalks and paseos, but are all those miles just a number sitting in your fitness tracker?
Registration Now Open for City’s ‘Run Santa Clarita’ Virtual Race Series
Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
Students in the Newhall School District are expected to be able to continue virtual learning online this week after a ransomware attack on student and staff technology forced a pause in instruction.
Newhall Schools Expected to Resume Virtual Lessons After Ransomware Attack
SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller in the sale of approximately 6,077 SF high-image office condo in Valencia.
SCV Real Estate Firm Representing Seller of Rye Canyon Pointe Office Unit
Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
cleanup day
%d bloggers like this: