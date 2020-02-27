Inside Weather Santa Clarita CA

S.C.V. History 1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [

CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers The CSUN Food Pantry, which provides emergency nourishment and basic necessities at no cost for CSUN students, faculty and staff, is one of the resources CSUN with A HEART features. Photo by David J. Hawkins Tweet This Facebook Digg This Bookmark Stumble RSS CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education. For some college students, those obstacles include food insecurity, financial and housing instability, mental well-being and other challenges that prevent them from focusing on their studies.



To help Matadors find the resources they need, the Division of Student Affairs launched CSUN with A HEART (Addressing Hunger/Homeless and Emergency needs with Assistance and Resources Together) in 2019, a webpage that serves as a central hub connecting students, faculty and staff with a multitude of on- and off-campus or community services. Among the resources found on the CSUN with A HEART page are: FOOD CalFresh Retail Program — a county-run federal program that provides monthly food stipends to households in need, via EBT cards.

The CSUN Food Pantry — emergency nourishment and basic necessities at no cost for CSUN students.

CSUN Lactation Spaces — private areas for lactating faculty, staff and students to safely express their milk.

CSUN Dining — convenient snacks, coffeehouses and reasonably priced meals throughout campus that can be purchased with EBT cards. HOUSING CSUN Housing Instability Project — assistance for CSUN students experiencing housing instability.

CSUN Student Housing — dorm rooms where students can apply to live during their time at CSUN.

CSUN Temporary Housing program — temporary housing at no cost to eligible CSUN students. FINANCIAL SUPPORT The MataCare Grant — for students with unexpected, urgent financial needs.

The Student Veteran Emergency Relief Fund — for CSUN student veterans experiencing financial hardships.

Affordable Learning $olutions — an initiative by the CSU Chancellor’s office to promote the use of low- or no-cost course materials to reduce the financial burden on students. MENTAL AND PHYSICAL WELL-BEING University Counseling Services — mental health services for students

The Klotz Student Health Center — quality healthcare in an inclusive, comfortable and compassionate environment.

Oasis Wellness Center — where CSUN students can relax, catch a nap and focus on managing stress. COMMUNITIES OF SUPPORT The CSUN EOP DREAM Center — a resource center for undocumented students and allies.

Matty’s Closet — provides students with one free professional outfit a semester.

