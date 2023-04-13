CSUN Screening Doc on Company That Employs People with Disabilities

The public is invited to join California State University, Northridge officials on Monday, April 24, at 6 p.m., for the screening of “Hearts of Glass,” a documentary about a state-of-the-art hydroponic growing facility that provides lucrative jobs to people with disabilities.
The screening is scheduled to take place in CSUN’s University Student Union, located on the east side of campus off Zelzah Avenue just south of Plummer Street. Filmmaker Jennifer Tennican and employees of the hydroponic company Vertical Harvest will take part in a panel discussion at the movie’s conclusion.
“Hearts of Glass is an example of how a community can come together to provide innovative food production and an inclusive competitive work environment for people with disabilities,” said special education professor Beth Lasky, one of the event’s organizers.
“Hearts of Glass” explores Vertical Harvest’s origins and spotlights the personal journeys of several of the company’s employees, some of whom have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Deciding where a family member should go and the type of care they should receive towards the end of their life involves a myriad of often heart-wrenching decisions that can have lasting emotional impact long after the person has died.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting in open session on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, along with the superintendents from the Newhall School District, as well as the Castaic, Saugus, Sulphur Springs and William S. Hart Union school districts, invite the community to help honor the 2022/2023 Teachers of the Year.
Southern California Gas Co. announced Wednesday that grant applications for the California Restaurant Foundation's (CRF) Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will open April 15 to May 7, making $5,000 grants available to 177 restaurants in SoCalGas' service area, with a total of 360 grants available statewide for qualifying independent restaurants.
Where are all the workers with the relevant job skills my company needs? Most have heard or experienced this sentiment for years now, and it was only exacerbated by the labor challenges from the pandemic.
Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 10th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30, at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
The Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts will be holding a free Household Hazardous Waste and E-Waste Recycling event for Santa Clarita residents Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., at the south parking lot of College of the Canyons, Valencia campus.
With Earth Day around the corner and the U.S. having experienced $165 billion in damage from weather and climate disasters during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Greenest States, as well as expert commentary.
As part of its ongoing relief and recovery initiatives, the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture launches the LA County Performing Arts Recovery Grant this week, designed to support the region’s performing arts sector.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger applauded a new county-led effort that launched community input sessions to inform a forthcoming permanent outdoor dining program proposal for unincorporated communities.
1738 - Fr. Francisco Garcés born in Spain; came through SCV in 1776, found Tataviam fighting with Coastal Chumash, observed Santa Clara River flowing by night and dry by day despite the season being spring [story]
Construction notice: The city of Santa Clarita has advised residents and their four-legged family members, the Central Bark Dog Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, was closed for construction beginning Monday, April 10. It is anticipated that the dog park will be closed for two weeks.
Both Nolan Flexen and Matthew Hamm set NAIA championship tournament records leading the Master's University men's volleyball team to a five-set thriller over No. 11 seed Indiana Tech in the opening match of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa on April 11.
Santa Clarita Artists Association gallery will showcase the art show "Textures of Life" beginning April 28 until May 28. Please join us for a reception on Saturday, April 29, 4-7 p.m. The SCAA gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St. Newhall, CA 91321.
