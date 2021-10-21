header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 21-22
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
| Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Aglaia Mortcheva

Aglaia Mortcheva.

Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.

Originally from Bulgaria, Mortcheva came to the United States to pursue an MFA in animation at UCLA in 1996. Her first job post-degree was working on Comedy Central’s popular animated sitcom “South Park,” where she was an animator in 1999. She also worked on the feature film “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut.”

In 2000, she moved on to well-known animation studio Klasky Csupo where she worked on several series for Nickelodeon, including “Rugrats,” “As Told by Ginger,” and “Rocket Power.” Mortcheva also worked in the series development department for Klasky Csupo.

After spending several years at Klasky Csupo, Mortcheva earned an Emmy in 2005 for character design.

“I didn’t even know I would be receiving one (an Emmy), so I didn’t even go to the ceremony,” Mortcheva said. “I guess I will have to win again so I can go to the party!”

She went on to work for Disney, Nickelodeon and the original series “Making Fiends.” After her voice acting work on “Making Fiends,” she worked at FOX on “Family Guy” and “American Dad.” At this time, she also began teaching classes at CSULB and CSUF in animation and character design.

“About three years ago, I was offered to teach at CSUN, and it just fit,” Mortcheva said. “The students are great, the department is amazing, and the people are fantastic.”

Mortcheva said she plans on drawing upon her experience and connections in the animation industry to provide students with advice on becoming successful animators.

“In the future, I do want to do a workshop with some of the executives I have met over the years on how to formulate an idea and pitch it,” Mortcheva said. “Our students have really great ideas for animated shows.”

Recently Mortcheva has worked on several projects as a collaborator and is now moving into the next stages of optioning for an original series she is working on. She and her creative collaborator Grant Moran are hoping to impress BBC executives. She is optimistic about the project.

“Every time I stepped out of line and did something creative on my own, it led me somewhere I never thought I could go,” Mortcheva said, adding that she is also working on ideas for a short film and a children’s book.

What drives Mortcheva is the advice she shares with her students: “Do your job very well, but if you have something else (a passion project) that eats at you, then you have to do it. It pushes you further.”
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium

City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.
FULL STORY...

Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler

Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
FULL STORY...

Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center

Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Wednesday, Oct 20, 2021
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
FULL STORY...

Zonta Club SCV Speaks Out Against Gender-Based Violence

Zonta Club SCV Speaks Out Against Gender-Based Violence
Monday, Oct 18, 2021
Thirty-five percent of women worldwide have experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence.
FULL STORY...

Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients

Circle of Hope Hosts 17th Annual Tea Party Fundraiser to Support Cancer Patients
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
After Colleen Shaffer was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999, she decided she wanted to help others who were on the same uncertain journey she was on — so she hosted a tea party in her backyard where supporters showed up for her and on behalf of cancer patients.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab
Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, (R-Santa Clarita), delivered a second letter Thursday to ensure accountability on a state-funded COVID-19 testing lab.
Wilk Demands Newsom Admin to Halt Auto-Renew Of No-Bid Contract for Valencia Testing Lab
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 27 new deaths and 1,167 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,924 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 36,924; L.A. County Ready to Administer Additional Boosters
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
Aglaia Mortcheva has spent over 20 years working in animation, from Comedy Central to Nickelodeon and FOX, and is eager to share her insights on turning cartoons into characters people care about as a professor in California State University, Northridge’s animation program in the Department of Art.
CSUN Welcomes Longtime Nickelodeon Animator as Art Department Professor
City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
The city of Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program is pleased to partner with the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council and the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network for the 2021 Nonprofit Symposium.
City Inviting Area Nonprofits to 2021 Nonprofit Symposium
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
The end of the season approaches as the Santa Clarita Valley football teams are officially over halfway done with league play.
Week Nine Foothill League Roundup for Trinity, Santa Clarita Christian, Castaic
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
After a year of virtual celebrations, the only zooming that will be done at the College of the Canyons Fall 2021 Science Talk Star Party will be through actual telescopes.
Oct. 29: COC’s Fall Star Party Returns to Canyon Country Campus
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has voted 17 students, including Sujin Kim from California Institute of the Arts, winners of the 48th Student Academy Awards competition.
CalArtian Among 17 Winners of Student Academy Awards
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Seventeen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Governing Board Recognizes Classified Employees of the Year
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Hundreds of Santa Clarita teens gathered on Sunday, Oct. 17, to join actor-influencer Eric Artell in kicking off the “ASMD Baby Food Challenge,” a social media challenge created to raise awareness for local toddler Damian Markham and Wylder Nation Foundation. 
Baby Food Challenge Kicks Off Locally for Terminally-Ill SCV Toddler
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Family Promise Santa Clarita in partnership with Williams Homes, And HomeAid LA, will break ground on their new local resource center. 
Family Promise To Break Ground On New Resource Center
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 31 new deaths and 1,267 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,859 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Public Health Urges Vaccines for Sports Viewing; 36,859 Total SCV Cases
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
College of the Canyons freshman cross country runner Danielle Salcedo has been named the California Community College Sports Information Association (CCCSIA) Female State Athlete of the Month for September.
COC Cross Country Star Named CCCSIA Athlete of the Month
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Caltrans today announced a new Clean California pilot program that offers Adopt-a-Highway volunteers up to $250 for picking up highway litter.
Caltrans Offers Up To $250 For Highway Litter Removal For A Clean California
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to join their Empower Hour by The i-5 Freedom Network, a non profit anti Human Trafficking organization, to raise awareness about this modern day slavery, what it looks like and what the community can do about it. 
Zonta SCV To Host Human Trafficking Roundtable
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members are scheduled Wednesday night to discuss and vote on an application to receive $15 million in government funds for COVID-19 relief on campuses.  
Hart District Board To Discuss $15M COVID Relief, New Labor Agreement
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Unless they adopt a by-district election system at their next meeting, a lawsuit compelling the Santa Clarita City Council to move away from “at large” voting will be filed under the California Voting Rights Act as early as next week, a Walnut Creek attorney said on Tuesday. 
City Receives Lawsuit Ultimatum Over City ‘At Large’ Voting
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
The last remaining USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Firewatch Cobra Program Vietnam War-era helicopter took its final flight on Saturday as the department transitions to a new era of aerial supervision utilizing modern helicopters and implementing modern technologies like fixed-wing aircraft to service a larger landscape.
US Forest Service to Transition to New Era of Aerial Supervision as Last Remaining Cobra Helicopter Takes Final Flight
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Local artist and SCAA member Richard Omura will exhibit his art at The MAIN Theater in Newhall through October 31. The show is titled “Visions of Steampunk” and will include many of his unique mixed media works.
Local Artist to Exhibit Art Show Titled ‘Visions of Steampunk’ at the MAIN
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
HOPE Theatre Arts announced a live, in-person and free storytime event on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2:30 p.m. at The Open Book in Canyon Country.
Nov. 7: HOPE Theatre Arts to Present Live Storytime Event in Canyon Country
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 825 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 36,800 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. In addition, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional death bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 176.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Confirms 176th Death; Public Health Reports 36,800 Total SCV Cases
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
Safety is always Caltrans’ top priority, and with the annual National Pedestrian Safety Month taking place in October, the department is stepping up its efforts to enhance safety and educate the public on how to keep pedestrians safe.
Caltrans Encourages Community to Help Protect Walkers During National Pedestrian Safety Month
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: