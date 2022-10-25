CSUN Women’s Basketball Adds No. 2 Stanford to Upcoming Season

California State University, Northridge head women’s basketball coach Carlene Mitchell has announced the addition of a game against No. 2 Stanford for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

The Matadors will travel to the Cardinal on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for a 6 p.m. matchup. The game will be streamed via Stanford on Pac-12.com.

“Not often do you get to add the second-ranked team to your schedule, three weeks before opening day,” Mitchell said. “Some scheduling conflicts and timing allowed it to work out for both parties. My respect for (Stanford head coach) Tara (VanDerveer) was a critical element to agree to play the game. We are excited for the opportunity to compete against one of the top programs in the country.”

As a result of this addition, CSUN will be reclassifying the scheduled game against the University of Antelope Valley on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Northridge. CSUN-UAV will now be an exhibition for the Matadors and not count toward the CSUN overall standings. The game time remains 2 p.m. and remains on ESPN+.

With the addition of the game against Stanford, CSUN will open the 2022-23 campaign with three consecutive games against opponents from the Pac-12 as the Matadors open the season at the University of California on Monday, Nov. 7 and will travel to No. 17 Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 13.

