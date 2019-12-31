CSUN’s Calloway Named Big West Player of the Week

IRVINE — For the second time this season, CSUN senior De’Jionae Calloway is the Big West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week after a huge performance in a road win.

The 6-foot forward tied her career-high with 27 points in CSUN’s 74-69 overtime triumph at San Diego State Dec. 28. Calloway scored 25 of her 27 points in the second half and overtime. She accounted for 23 of the final 32 points of the game for the Matadors, including seven of the team’s 11 points in the extra period.

She shot 10-of-22 from the field and made all seven of her free throw attempts against the Aztecs. Calloway chipped in a team-high eight rebounds and added an assist and blocked shot. Her efforts also earned her College Sports Madness Big West Player of the Week honors for the week ending Dec. 29.

The Matadors (4-9) host Hope International Tuesday. David Gascon has the call on BigWest.tv at 2 p.m. or 35 minutes upon the conclusion of the CSUN men’s basketball game against Morgan State.