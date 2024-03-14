CTG Hosts Auditions for Two Comedies

Uploaded: , Thursday, Mar 14, 2024

By Michele Buttelman

Auditions for “The Play that Goes Wrong” and “Neil Simon’s Come Blown Your Horn” will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall. The audtions will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild Studio (White Building), 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” will hold auditions on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Actors/actresses are welcome to audtion on either day.

Callbacks (by invitation) will be held Wednesday, March 20 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The comedy revolves around the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show, an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Auditions will consist of cold reads from the show. Sides will be available at auditions. You may be reading for characters other than what you noted interest in.

This is a physically demanding show. Most roles will require varying amounts of crawling, climbing, lifting, running and/or falling. There is also a sword fight and some hand-to- hand combat. Actor safety is our top priority.

Received Pronunciation (RP) is the accent traditionally regarded as the standard and most prestigious form of spoken British English. Accent noted by character.

Even though age groups are added to each character, age ranges for characters are flexible (18+) and will depend upon groupings and pairings found through auditions. All ethnicities/races are encouraged to audition. We are looking for the best actor for the roles.

Please remember that there is a play within a play. The actors (named below) play characters in the Murder Mystery “The Murder at Haversham Manor.”

Chris: MALE; 25-40

(The director of the show – also plays Inspector Carter). High status clown. Rigid, uptight, everything really matters; he is the director of the show and this is the biggest day of his life; everything is riding on this; it is a nerve wracking and exciting night; his pain is evident and every time someone laughs the pain deepens; he has equal amounts of contempt for his fellow actors and the audience watching the play; RP accent.

Robert: MALE; 25-40

(Plays Thomas, the deceased best friend and Florence’s brother). Wants to be Richard Burton, as evidenced by his declamatory style; he is, however, not a parody of a bad actor; he is unaware of others around him; he does not feel badly when things go wrong and never learns from his mistakes; there is a power struggle between Robert and Chris to be president of the Cornley Poly Drama Society (a position that matters a great deal to Robert); seeking an actor with real vocal power; RP accent.

Max: MALE; 18-30

(Plays Cecil, brother of the deceased who is having a secret affair with Florence – also plays Arthur the gardener in Act II).He has never been on stage before; he learned his lines and does exactly what he’s told to do; he has zero connection with any of the other actors, but when he gets a laugh he breaks the 4th wall and engages with the audience; childlike and naïve; his mistakes are fundamental; he doesn’t think anything through, just looks for approval; RP accent.

Dennis:

Male; 25-50

(Plays Perkins the butler). He has no real desire to be involved in the theatre, he just wants to make friends (of which he has none); he believes if he does well in the show, he will be more successful socially; laughter from the audience is agony for him; he may be slightly oblivious, but understands when he gets things wrong; the laughter is a personal tragedy/failure; RP accent.

Trevor:

Male; 18-40

(The sound tech guy). The play’s lighting and sound operator; he simply wants to get on with the show; curmudgeonly and doesn’t care for actors; he is easily distracted and does many things he shouldn’t, including engaging with the audience; when things go really sideways he is forced to act in the play; he hates acting; American accent.

Jonathan:

Male; 25-40

(Plays Charles Haversham, deceased). A bit bland, but sees himself as a James Bond type; excited and having fun, but not naïve; he technically has to drive the show; he cares about the play, but not to the same extent as the others; very physical role; RP accent.

Sandra:

Female; 20-35

(Plays Florence, the fiancé of the deceased who is having a secret affair with his brother). She is vain and possess a huge ego; wants to be loved; has ambitions to go to Hollywood and will hurt anyone standing in the way of what she wants, but is smart enough to stay on the good side of someone who can help her (like the director); you know the type; the stakes are high for her; very physical role; RP accent.

Annie:

Female; 18-40

(The stage manager). She has the biggest journey of any of the characters; when Sandra is indisposed Annie, who cannot bear to be on stage, must step in; initially terrified by acting, she is willing to kill for it by the end of the play; her initial terror turns to joy, and then to fury; she starts small, but grows and grows; American accent.

​

For questions please contact the director, Eduardo Arteaga, via e-mail or text at edartemoreno@gmail.com or (760) 960-5298.

​

“Come Blown Your Horn” will hols auditions on Saturday, March 23rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, March 24 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Actors/actresses are welcome to audtion on either day.

Callbacks (by invitation) Wednesday, March 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This Neil Simon semi-autobiographical comedy tells the story of Buddy Baker, a 21-year-old who still lives at home. He idolizes his older brother and longs to emulate Alan’s playboy life-style, so he arrives at Alan’s door one day eager to declare his independence from his parents. When his mother and father arrive to rescue Buddy from Alan’s carefree, bachelor pad life-style, a tug-of-war ensues that escalates into a feisty, hilarious family confrontation.

​Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. Sides will be provided at the audition, All roles require excellent comedic timing.

Note: Age ranges for characters are flexible (18+) and will depend upon pairings found through auditions. All ethnicities/races are encouraged to audition. You are welcome to bring headshots & resumes if you have them. Be prepared to provide list of any rehearsal conflicts. No performance conflicts can be accepted.

Rehearsals will begin as soon as casting is completed and will be held weeknights 7 pm to 10 pm. The show opens May 31 and runs weekends through the end of June. All rehearsals and performances will be at the CTG theater in Old Town Newhall.

Characters:

Alan Baker

30-39

A man about town; good looking; charming ladies’ man

Peggy Evans

20-29

Beautiful naïve young lady who wants to be an actress

Buddy Baker

21-25

Alan’s younger brother, naïve, reserved, shy. Worries about everything.

Mr. Baker

50s-60s

Hard-working business owner. Old school. Very gruff demeanor.

Connie Dayton

20-35

Alan’s beautiful, pragmatic girlfriend

Mrs. Baker

50s-60s

Loving mother who is not above using guilt to manipulate her sons

For questions, please contact the director, Barry Agin, at circussuzie@yahoo.com

For more information about performances and audition at the Canyon Theatre Guild visit canyontheatre.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...