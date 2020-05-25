[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Dad’s Limp | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Monday, May 25, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioMy dad was a disabled World War II veteran in the U.S. Army Air Corps. Rarely did he discuss the war, which was common for many who served.

Carl Dorio was born in Pennsylvania and grew up on a farm in New Jersey where he flew a crop-dusting plane as part of his daily chores. When the war started, his career was already established, yet at age 41 in 1943, he was recruited into the Air Corps. Apparently, he had special skills.

Stationed in the South Pacific, he carried out many bombing missions against enemy targets. Once he mentioned a crew member on his B-29 who was killed by shrapnel.

Initially, he told us his own injury occurred when a jeep “flipped” on him after a mission, but the real story was, shrapnel hit him in the leg, and doctors wanted to amputate. He was a marathon runner and would not allow it, and instead got rehabilitation. With the war ending, he was discharged and remained in Tokyo with the American Red Cross, where my Canadian mom worked. Voila, the Dorio boys!

For the first 15 years of my life, he walked with a limp. I would go with him to the VA Hospital in Long Beach for rehab. One day after we hiked down the Grand Canyon, I noticed his limp was gone and mentioned it to him. He replied, “It took 20 years, but I’m grateful they saved my leg.”

He was later proud that I coincidentally performed part of my resident training at that hospital, helping other veterans.

We celebrate Memorial Day today and pay tribute to those who served. Some made the ultimate sacrifice, while others suffered, sometimes for 20 years. All military members who don a uniform in defense of our country, knowing they might not come home, are truly courageous.

Even if they don’t tell you about their service, there is always a story behind it.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
