CHP Officers Arrest Man Dancing on State Route 14
CHP officers arrest a man who was "dancing" on Highway 14 Thursday afternoon. Dan Watson / The Signal.

 

“Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody

Uploaded: , Thursday, May 20, 2021

By Caleb Lunetta | The Signal

A pedestrian “dancing” on the northbound side of Highway 14 Thursday resulted in lanes of traffic coming to a standstill and a response by multiple California Highway Patrol Newhall officers.

The call of the pedestrian was first reported to CHP at approximately noon on the northbound side of the freeway near Placerita Canyon Road.

“There’s a pedestrian on the freeway, and we’re responding,” said Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for CHP Newhall. “He looks like he’s in distress, but he’s just dancing around, waving his arms.”

Through traffic at the Placerita Canyon Road northbound on-ramp and Sierra Highway southbound on-ramp was stopped, as well as traffic near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange, in order to allow first responders time to detain the pedestrian.

“(The) pedestrian was being uncooperative and we’re trying to get him to comply,” said Officer Moises Marroquin of the CHP Traffic Management Office.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol said the unidentified pedestrian had been taken into custody.

No officers were injured as a result of the incident. The status of the pedestrian was not known as of the publication of this article.

State Route 14 Backup

Traffic backed up on the southbound 14 freeway when CHP officers closed lanes to apprehend a pedestrian “dancing” on the freeway. Dan Watson / The Signal.

Pedestrian Dancing on State Route 14 Arrested

CHP officer take into custody a pedestrian who was “dancing” on Highway 14 near Placerita Canyon Road. Dan Watson / The Signal.

No Comments for : “Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings

    Princess Cruises Announces Plans to Resume U.S. Services with Alaska Sailings

    10 mins ago
  • “Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody

    “Dancing” Pedestrian on State Route 14 Taken into Custody

    1 hour ago
  • SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

    SOS Theatre Festival IV Kicks Off Friday

    3 hours ago
  • SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment

    SCV Parents Raising Funds to Provide Young Son With Life-Saving Treatment

    4 hours ago
  • L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children

    L.A. County Holds Parent Town Hall to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccinations for Children

    5 hours ago
  • Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day

    Animal Care & Control Reminding Community About National Rescue Dog Day

    6 hours ago
  • Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires

    Arson Suspect Detained in Connection with River Fires

    6 hours ago
  • Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected

    Body Found in Newhall; Foul Play Not Suspected

    7 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (May 20)

    Today in SCV History (May 20)

    16 hours ago
  • Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda

    Puppy Mills: Buyer Beware | Marcia Mayeda

    19 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.