Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 28
1938 - Newhall Tunnel cut away, replaced by Sierra Highway [story]
Sierra Highway
Danger Advisory Issued for Pyramid Lake Algal Bloom
| Friday, Jul 28, 2023
2023_05_12Pyramid_Lake

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Thursday, July 27 the Department of Water Resources urged people to avoid physical contact with water at Pyramid Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of blue-green algae. Vaquero Swim Beach is closed and Emigrant Landing Beach has a caution algal bloom advisory. People should also avoid eating fish or shellfish from the lake.

Boating is allowed, but swimming and other water-contact recreation and sporting activities are not considered safe due to potential adverse health effects. Algal bloom treatment is planned for Aug. 2 to help improve conditions possibly in a few weeks. For latest conditions and danger advisory information, visit the Harmful Algal Bloom website.

Advisories are based on the potential health risks from algae. Exposure to toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms. Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterwards. Keep pets away from the water.

Bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of the reservoir. The algal bloom can accumulate into mats and scum, form foam at the surface and along the shoreline, and range in color from blue, green, white, or brown.

State guidelines on cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms recommend the following precautions be taken in waters impacted by blue-green algae:

Take care that pets and livestock do not drink the water, swim through algal blooms, scum, or mats, or lick their fur after going in the water. Rinse pets in clean water to remove algae from fur.

Avoid wading, swimming, or jet or water skiing in water containing algal blooms, scum, or mats.

Do not drink, cook, or wash dishes with untreated surface water from these areas under any circumstances. Common water purification techniques such as camping filters, tablets, and boiling do not remove toxins.

Do not eat mussels or other bivalves collected from these areas. No fish should be consumed under a danger advisory.

Get medical treatment immediately if you think that you, a family member, friend, pet, or livestock might have been poisoned by blue-green algae toxins.

Be sure to alert medical professionals to the possible contact with blue-green algae. Also, make sure to contact the local county public health department.

For more information, visit:

California Department of Public Health

State Water Resources Control Board

CA Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment

US Environmental Protection Agency: CyanoHAB website

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
FULL STORY...
SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
Friday, Jul 28, 2023
SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
WorldStrides Performing Arts has invited the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble to perform at its Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
The James T. Ventress Clubhouse of the Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club reminds parents that school is starting soon. Children ages 7-17 are welcome to join the SCV Boys & Girls Club in Newhall.
School Starts Soon, Join the SCV Boys & Girls Club
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
The Los Angele County Department of Parks and Recreation will visit Acton on Friday, Aug. 4 to bring an evening of adventure to the community with the Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire Health and Wellness Fair. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave., Acton, CA 93510.
Aug. 4: Acton Park Hosts Nature in Your Neighborhood Community Campfire
Harper Signs NLI to Join TMU Men’s Basketball
Ty Harper has signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at The Master's University.
Harper Signs NLI to Join TMU Men’s Basketball
Canyons Men’s Golf Sends Five Players to Next Level
College of the Canyons will see a combined five players from the 2022 and 2023 men's golf teams move on to four-year universities this fall after accomplished Cougar careers.
Canyons Men’s Golf Sends Five Players to Next Level
July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG
Joseph Kesselring’s "Arsenic and Old Lace" has remained one of the most popular contemporary American comedic plays. It now returns to the Canyon Theatre Guild, opening July 29 at 8 p.m.
July 29: Dark Comedy ‘Arsenic, Old Lace’ Returns to CTG
Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Friends of Hart Park Mansion and Museum, the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the 29th Anniversary Hart of the West Pow Wow on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1.
Hart of the West Pow Wow Returns to Hart Park
Construction Alert: Bridge Maintenance at Atwood Boulevard in Newhall
Construction will begin on Friday, July 28 at Atwood Blvd. in Newhall over the Santa Clara River near Powell Street as part of the Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program.
Construction Alert: Bridge Maintenance at Atwood Boulevard in Newhall
Aug. 11: You’re My Favorite Art Exhibit Opens at SCAA Gallery
The Santa Clarita Artist's Association Gallery will present the You're My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.
Aug. 11: You’re My Favorite Art Exhibit Opens at SCAA Gallery
Aug. 4: BlackHeart Locals Only! Music Night at The MAIN
Locals Only! is a music series brought to you by The MAIN that features bands from the Santa Clarita Valley. Come out and enjoy an intimate evening of great music from talented musicians. On Friday, Aug. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The MAIN will present BlackHeart.
Aug. 4: BlackHeart Locals Only! Music Night at The MAIN
Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum
Join Michele McKinley, local historian and Piru native on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. as she shares more of the fascinating and diverse heritage of the Piru area. Explore local history as Ventura County celebrates its 150th birthday.
Aug 27: Piru History at Rancho Camulos Museum
SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
WorldStrides Performing Arts has invited the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Ensemble to perform at its Festival at Carnegie Hall in April 2024.
SCV Youth Orchestra’s Novae Sinfonia Invited to Perform at Carnegie Hall
TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster
Chloe Auble, a 5-11 guard from Valdez, Alaska, has committed to The Master's University to continue her basketball career.
TMU Adds Chloe Auble to Women’s Basketball Roster
Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator
Castaic Union School District is delighted to welcome Melanie Long as the new Coordinator of Preschool Programs.
Melanie Long Named New CUSD Preschool Coordinator
Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop
Need help determining what plants to use in your landscape?
Aug. 5: SCV Water Landscape Workshop
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
There’s no shortage of exciting events for residents to attend this summer.
Message from City Manager | Summer Nights in Santa Clarita
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
The Valley Industry Association is honored to announce Selina Thomas of 6 Degrees HR Consulting has been appointed as 2024 Chairwoman for the organization.
VIA Names Selina Thomas 2024 Chairwoman
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
The Child & Family Center was one of several agencies who received funding from AB102, authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth.
Child & Family Center Awarded $593K from AB102 Funding
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
Veterans, active duty and their families, are invited to come meet with over 40 companies and organizations looking to hire veterans Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at College of the Canyons, Valencia Campus in the East Gym.
Sept. 29: Veterans Job Fair at COC
Aug 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientation
Children’s Bureau is seeking foster families and now offers two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption.
Aug 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Orientation
Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West
Welcome to the 2023-2024 year!!! As I begin my tenure as the 10th commissioner of the CIF Southern Section, I would like the opportunity to introduce myself to those of you who do not know me.
Meet New CIF-SS Commissioner Mike West
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Following what has been an unpredictable and volatile year for the local real estate market, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang has announced that the 2023 Assessment Roll has increased by 5.91% over last year, marking 13 years of continuous growth.v
L.A. County Property Values Mark 13 Years of Continuous Growth
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Stable
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 48 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Hospitalizations Remain Stable
