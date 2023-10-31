header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 31
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
| Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
Castaic Lake Algae bloom

Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.

This week’s lab results show a decrease in toxin levels at Upper Castaic Lake. Castaic Lagoon, also known as lower Castaic Lake, has no algal bloom advisory and is open to non-motorized boating. For latest information, visit the Harmful Algal Bloom website.

Advisories are based on the potential health risks from algae. Exposure to toxic blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms. Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterwards. Keep pets away from the water.

Bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of the reservoir. The algal bloom can accumulate into mats, and scum, form foam at the surface and along the shoreline, and range in color from blue, green, white, or brown.

State guidelines on cyanobacteria and harmful algal blooms recommend the following precautions be taken in waters impacted by blue-green algae:

–Take care that pets and livestock do not drink the water, swim through algal blooms, scum, or mats, or lick their fur after going in the water. Rinse pets in clean water to remove algae from fur.

–Avoid wading, swimming, or jet or water skiing in water containing algal blooms, scum, or mats.

–Do not drink, cook, or wash dishes with untreated surface water from these areas under any circumstances. Common water purification techniques such as camping filters, tablets, and boiling do not remove toxins.

–Do not eat shellfish from this water. For fish caught here, throw away guts and clean fillets with tap water or bottled water before cooking.

–Get medical treatment immediately if you think that you, a family member, friend, pet, or livestock might have been poisoned by blue-green algae toxins. Be sure to alert medical professionals to the possible contact with blue-green algae. Also, make sure to contact the local county public health department.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOS ANGELES COUNTY HEADLINES
> LOS ANGELES COUNTY NEWS ARCHIVE

Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory

Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Tuesday, Oct 31, 2023
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
FULL STORY...

Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program

Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
FULL STORY...

Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita

Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
FULL STORY...

Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV

Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
The Los Angeles County Fire Department remains alert and ready as the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning through Monday, at 10:00 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Monday, Oct 30, 2023
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, is proud to announce the honorees for the 13th Annual Salute to Patriots, an event honoring local veterans for their service to the nation and leadership in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.
Nov. 8: 13th Annual Salute to Patriots
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Upper Castaic Lake reopened today to boating with a caution algal bloom advisory. The California Department of Water Resources urges people to avoid physical contact with water at Castaic Lake in Los Angeles County until further notice due to the presence of toxic blue-green algae.
Upper Castaic Lake Reopens to Boating with Algal Bloom Advisory
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
TMU Drops Second Exhibition Game to Biola 77-82
The Master's University men's basketball team lost a very close 82-77 exhibition game against NCAA Division II Biola Saturday night in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Drops Second Exhibition Game to Biola 77-82
Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30
No. 16 College of the Canyons rushed for a combined 175 yards and three scores to take down host Moorpark College 35-30 on Saturday night, winning its fourth conference game of the season.
Cougars Take Down Moorpark College 35-30
Local Developer Agrees to Pay Wrongly Charged Tenants
Tenants of certain Santa Clarita apartment complexes from 2014-2022 are entitled to reimbursement of illegally collected late fees, according to a class action lawsuit.
Local Developer Agrees to Pay Wrongly Charged Tenants
Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program
Los Angeles County Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell voiced their utter dissatisfaction Monday with Los Angeles County’s delayed roll-out of a small property owner rent relief program approved by the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24, 2023, and have called for an audit to both examine the process and identify the reasons for those delays.
Barger Calls for Audit of Rent Relief Program
SCV Water Earns Five PRism Awards Including Top Prize
In recognition of its outstanding achievements in public relations, SCV Water received five prestigious awards from the Public Relations Society of America’s Los Angeles chapter.
SCV Water Earns Five PRism Awards Including Top Prize
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 30 - Sunday, Nov. 5.
‘Cesar Millan’ Among Three Productions Filming in SCV
Henry Mayo Names Vicki White Chief Nursing Officer
Vicki White has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo Names Vicki White Chief Nursing Officer
Ken Striplin | Halloween Safety Tips
Halloween is just a few days away and with a number of spirited and spooky activities, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Santa Clarita.
Ken Striplin | Halloween Safety Tips
Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the California Department of Transportation will fully close both northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 Golden State Freeway from the State Route 14 Antelope Valley Freeway to Calgrove Boulevard 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4 to 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 5, to demolish the Weldon Canyon Road bridge.
Metro, Caltrans Announce I-5 Full Closure in Santa Clarita
Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, Nov. 1, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Nov. 1: Hart Governing Board Regular Meeting
Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Fire Department remains alert and ready as the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning through Monday, at 10:00 p.m.
Red Flag Warning Issued for SCV
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Ocean Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Today in SCV History (Oct. 28)
1949 - Fatal crash of light plane in Haskell Canyon sparks 3,500-acre brush fire [story]
news report
Saugus Union School District Awarded $15,000 by Kaiser Permanente
Saugus Union School District has been awarded again for its efforts at ensuring student wellness is a priority for all students. This year’s grant submission was “Creating a Culture of Inclusivity and Kindness” throughout the Saugus School District.
Saugus Union School District Awarded $15,000 by Kaiser Permanente
CARB Removes Fee for Auto AC System Refrigerant Canisters
The California Air Resources Board approved an update to its regulation that controls emissions from refrigerant used for the repair of automotive air conditioning systems by removing a canister consumer fee and phasing in a transition toward recycled refrigerant.
CARB Removes Fee for Auto AC System Refrigerant Canisters
Nov. 14: VIA Hosts ‘Robotics in the Workplace’
The Valley Industry Association will host an exclusive event where attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a distinguished panel of industry experts in robotics in the workplace during a luncheon meeting to be held Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 14: VIA Hosts ‘Robotics in the Workplace’
COC Women’s Soccer Climbs in State Poll, Remains Nationally Ranked
College of the Canyons climbed five spots in the most recent California Community College Sports Information Directors Association poll while also remaining in this week's United Soccer Coaches national rankings.
COC Women’s Soccer Climbs in State Poll, Remains Nationally Ranked
SCV iLEAD Schools to Send Experiments on SpaceX Mission to ISS
The study of plants will soon never be the same for young minds at SCVi, iLEAD Agua Dulce and iLEAD Exploration, all part of the iLEAD Public Charter School Network in the Santa Clarita Valley. On Sunday, Nov. 5 the students' experiments to determine whether certain plants can grow in space will be included as part of a SpaceX mission bound for the International Space Station.
SCV iLEAD Schools to Send Experiments on SpaceX Mission to ISS
Magic Mountain Opens Store with ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology
The convenience store of the future is now open at Six Flags Magic Mountain. The theme park officially opened a new store in a heavily trafficked area that will give park guests the ability to grab drinks, snacks and other refreshments and leave without having to check out.
Magic Mountain Opens Store with ‘Just Walk Out’ Technology
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: