Dec. 13: VIA 2023 Board of Directors Installation

The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11:45 a.m., for the 2023 VIA Board of Directors Installation.

VIA is pleased to announce that State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will join the luncheon to offer comments and updates from Sacramento. Please bring your questions! The Senator will also officiate at the swearing in of the Board to assure all that each member of the newly installed board accepts

their formal oath of office.

In addition to the installation of our new Board of Directors, 2021 VIA chairman, David Cantrell of American Family Funding will share some of the highlights of 2022, and offer his vision for the coming year as he takes on his second term as chairman.

The 2023 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of 25 individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley:

David Cantrell, American Family Funding, Chairman of the Board

Nola Aronson, Advanced Audiology

Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group

Tim Burkhart, Consultant

J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.

Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health

Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita

Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs

Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP

Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District

Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope, Inc.

Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party

Kathie Martin, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency

Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates

Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing

Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services

Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank

Kim Thomson, expRealty

Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications

Dr. Omar Torres, College of the Canyons

Sue Tweddell, Primerica

Maria Vartanian, Henry Many Newhall Hospital

Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management & Insurance

Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs

Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP

Reservation are required.

Charges will apply for cancellation made less than 72 hours in advance.

Click [here] to RSVP.

Members and Sponsored Guests: $40

Non-members: $50.00

Lunch will be served.

Please reserve no later than Friday, Dec. 9.

The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, in Valencia.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...