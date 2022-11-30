Dec. 13: VIA 2023 Board of Directors Installation

The Valley Industry Association invites you to join them at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 11:45 a.m., for the 2023 VIA Board of Directors Installation.
VIA is pleased to announce that State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will join the luncheon to offer comments and updates from Sacramento. Please bring your questions! The Senator will also officiate at the swearing in of the Board to assure all that each member of the newly installed board accepts
their formal oath of office.
In addition to the installation of our new Board of Directors, 2021 VIA chairman, David Cantrell of American Family Funding will share some of the highlights of 2022, and offer his vision for the coming year as he takes on his second term as chairman.
The 2023 Valley Industry Association Board of Directors will be comprised of 25 individuals representing the business community of the Santa Clarita Valley:
David Cantrell, American Family Funding, Chairman of the Board
Nola Aronson, Advanced Audiology
Hillary Broadwater, QM Design Group
Tim Burkhart, Consultant
J.C. Burnett, Courier-Messenger, Inc.
Claudia Dunn-Martinez, UCLA Health
Monica Fawcett, City of Santa Clarita
Mike Garrison, KKAJ, CPAs
Beau Goodrick, Owen, Patterson & Owen, LLP
Dr. Carolyn Hoffman, William S. Hart Union High School District
Laura Kirchhoff, Circle of Hope, Inc.
Kim Kurowski, A-1 Party
Kathie Martin, Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Ed Masterson, Michael Elliott & Associates
Jill Mellady, Mellady Direct Marketing
Randy Moberg, LBW Insurance & Financial Services
Steve Nunez, Mission Valley Bank
Kim Thomson, expRealty
Teresa Todd, Point of View Communications
Dr. Omar Torres, College of the Canyons
Sue Tweddell, Primerica
Maria Vartanian, Henry Many Newhall Hospital
Justin Veyna, Barkley Risk Management & Insurance
Steve Youlios, Jersey Mike’s Subs
Mark Young, Donahoe, Young & Williams, LLP
Reservation are required.
Charges will apply for cancellation made less than 72 hours in advance.
Click [here] to RSVP.
Members and Sponsored Guests: $40
Non-members: $50.00
Lunch will be served.
Please reserve no later than Friday, Dec. 9.
The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Room 258, in Valencia.
