April 27: Triumph Foundation’s 11th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

The Triumph Foundation 11Th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival, a two-day free sporting event open to the public will be held Saturday, April 27 and 28 at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.

The event features adaptive recreational activities, including wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby, racquetball, handcycling, rohan rodeo, scuba, tennis, baseball, yoga, art workshop.

Participants can sign up and register for free here.

Those wanting to volunteer can sign up by clicking the link.

Triumph Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities based in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The festival is free and open to all abilities.

The festival will run Saturday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will happen at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex located at 20870 Centre Pointe Parkway Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

For more information visit Triumph Foundation.

