Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 12
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
Dec. 3: New Date for Henry Mayo Holiday Home Tour Boutique
| Tuesday, Sep 12, 2023
holiday home tour boutique crop 2

The Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour Boutique, sponsored by Valencia Facey OB-GYN Physicians, is coming to the Santa Clarita Valley in December. Save the new date of Sunday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Center on the Henry Mayo campus at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

The Holiday Home Tour fundraiser is a cherished Santa Clarita Valley tradition and raises funds for the Center for Women & Newborns at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

The boutique is free to the public and will feature a wide array of holiday décor and gifts from some of the best SCV vendors.

Confirmed vendors include A Lil this A Lil That, All Threaded Up, Bead All About It, Boni Kolinski, Cindy C Designs, Color Street, Colyn’s Succulent Creations, Cookies + Creamer, Couture Kitchen Apparel, Dollars for Dogs, Daterra Essential Oils, eMBe Creaitons, Garden Art Hearts, Glasswork by Felice, Glastonbury’s Gifts, Imagination Galore, Kokoa’s Krafts, Lily’s Boutique, Luv2Paint, Majestic Jewels, Mary Kay Cosmetics, MLK Krafty Kreations, Mother Tuckers, Pampered Chef, Paper Moon Pottery, Patsy Creations, Strawberry + Fig, Terese Anne Creations, The Pickle B, Touchstone Crystals and Wine Country Woodcraft.

Vendor spots are still available visit henrymayo.com/hometour for information.

For more information or questions, please contact the Foundation office at (661) 200-1200.

Today in SCV History (Sept. 12)
1952 - Henry Mayo Newhall Auditorium opens at Hart High [story]
Hart auditorium
