Dec. 11: Light Up a Life Ceremony at Henry Mayo

This holiday season, give the Gift of Life. Honor or remember a loved one through the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation’s Gift of Life program. Sponsorship levels range from $25, $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.

With a minimum donation of $25, you will receive a commemorative ornament and your gift will be recognized with an inscription on a special display in the hospital’s main lobby and on the Foundation’s website throughout the month of December.

All memorial donors are also invited to attend the “Light Up A Life” Ceremony held on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Patient Tower Lobby. This beautiful and moving testimony to the memorial donations made in the past year will offer participants a chance to illuminate a flameless candle when the name of their memorialized loved one is read aloud.

Information on this event will be sent with your commemorative ornament once your memorial gift has been made.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in valencia is the Santa Clarita Valley’s only hospital. Henry Mayo is a 357-bed, not-for-profit community hospital and trauma center.

For more information and to give the Gift of Life visit Henry Mayo Giving.

