Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation

Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsely Canyon.

It is important to keep in mind that heat-related illness can come in many different forms and effects everyone differently. Click here to learn more about heat related illnesses.

Thank you to the Hospital’s Auxiliary who held a fun “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” fundraiser last month! All funds raised at the event go towards patient care services. Now the Auxiliary is gearing up for Bingo or Bust on Thursday, Oct. 19. As we pass the half way point of the year, it feels like the holidays are right around the corner, with a fabulous Holiday Home Tour Gala being planned for Friday, Dec. 1 and the Holiday Boutique, now on a Sunday, Dec. 3.

Our Foundation Ambassadors met and members were introduced to our new CEO Kevin Klockenga. During the meeting, Joe Greene, DNP, gave a presentation on the hospital’s New Graduate Nurse Residency Program. At Henry Mayo, the Nurse Resident program provides the new nurse with time in the classroom to learn nursing-specific skills and the obligations of the nursing profession, as well as the purpose, and values of our organization.

Lastly, we are excited to let you know that our new primary care offices are relocating to their permanent location in the medical building where Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and Tower Imaging is located. We also had added a new provider to the office, Christina Soliman, PA, who joins Dr. Anirudh Rai and Dr. James Weagley. Click here to learn more about Christina Soliman and our primary care.

We hope you stay safe and enjoy your summer!

Marlee Lauffer is the president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. For more information on the Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/about-the-foundation.

