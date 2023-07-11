header image

2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
Moores sub shop
Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation
Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023

Marlee-Lauffer cropSummer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsely Canyon.

It is important to keep in mind that heat-related illness can come in many different forms and effects everyone differently. Click here to learn more about heat related illnesses.

Thank you to the Hospital’s Auxiliary who held a fun “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” fundraiser last month! All funds raised at the event go towards patient care services. Now the Auxiliary is gearing up for Bingo or Bust on Thursday, Oct. 19. As we pass the half way point of the year, it feels like the holidays are right around the corner, with a fabulous Holiday Home Tour Gala being planned for Friday, Dec. 1 and the Holiday Boutique, now on a Sunday, Dec. 3.

Our Foundation Ambassadors met and members were introduced to our new CEO Kevin Klockenga. During the meeting, Joe Greene, DNP, gave a presentation on the hospital’s New Graduate Nurse Residency Program. At Henry Mayo, the Nurse Resident program provides the new nurse with time in the classroom to learn nursing-specific skills and the obligations of the nursing profession, as well as the purpose, and values of our organization.

Lastly, we are excited to let you know that our new primary care offices are relocating to their permanent location in the medical building where Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center and Tower Imaging is located. We also had added a new provider to the office, Christina Soliman, PA, who joins Dr. Anirudh Rai and Dr. James Weagley. Click here to learn more about Christina Soliman and our primary care.

We hope you stay safe and enjoy your summer!

Marlee Lauffer is the president of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation. For more information on the Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation visit www.henrymayo.com/support-henry-mayo/about-the-foundation.

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Fourth of July Fun

Keeping Up with Kathryn Barger | Fourth of July Fun
Friday, Jul 7, 2023
The Fourth of July is one of my favorite holidays throughout the year.
READ MORE...

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park

Mayor’s Monthly Message | Preparing for Concerts in the Park
Thursday, Jul 6, 2023
The event series you’ve all been waiting for is back this weekend for the first live performance of the summer season.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July

Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
READ MORE...

Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita

Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
JCI Santa Clarita members and friends, we had a phenomenal June filled with exciting events and a strong sense of community empowerment.
READ MORE...

Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus

Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
Monday, Jul 3, 2023
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
READ MORE...
