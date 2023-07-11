Marlee Lauffer | Henry Mayo Hospital Foundation

|
|
|
July 11
2007 - Moore's sub sandwich shop, abandoned 2 years earlier, demolished as derelict building; now partially Newhall roundabout [story]
|
|
|
Summer is officially here, and with that comes the anticipation of hot summer days. As the temperatures rise we often find ourselves spending more time outdoors at the beach, biking the paseos, or hiking at Towsely Canyon.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Special Education Local Plan Area (SCV SELPA) and its member districts actively seek out all individuals with exceptional needs, from birth to age 22, including infants and children parentally placed in private schools.
|
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16.
|
The Bouquet Canyon Farmers Market and Craft Show will be open Saturdays now through Sept. 23. The market will be held next to Central Park in the Bouquet Canyon Church parking lot, 27000 Bouquet Canyon road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
|
The new Santa Clarita Artists Association exhibit, “2 Artsy Chicks,” a two-woman art show featuring Patty Haft and Lynda Frautnick, will open on Friday, July 14 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association Sixth Street Gallery.
|
Volunteer help is needed at the Michael Hoefflin Foundation for Children's Cancer fundraiser "Cheers for Charity."
|
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Joni Wagg Allen. She is an 81 year-old female white who was last seen on July 6, at 5 a.m., on the 24600 block of Varese Court in Valencia.
|
Good Vibes LA Small Vendor Popup Market will be held on the patio at Lucky Luke Brewing on Saturday, July 15 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. This is a free family and pet-friendly event.
|
|
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday, July 13, at 6 p.m., in the Carl Boyer room, located on the first floor of City Hall.
|
The Master's University is thrilled to announce the addition of Tyler LeDet to its swim team roster.
|
California State University, Northridge head softball coach Charlotte Morgan has announced the signing of Mackenzie Kila to a National Letter of Intent to continue her playing career with the Matadors.
|
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled full freeway closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster.
|
Raise a glass with Princess Cruises for its wine program. All main dining rooms across the fleet of 15 ships have once again been honored with an Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2023 Restaurant Awards, more than any other cruise line.
|
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, July 12, at 5 p.m.
|
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 10 - Sunday, July 16.
|
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the recent signing of the 2023–24 state budget bill and Monday's signing of the associated trailer bills, noting the degree to which new and continued funding reflects the priorities he has championed for public education since taking office.
|
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently announced that PetSmart LLC has been ordered to pay $1.46 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges the company overcharged customers for items it listed in advertisements.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
|
1981 - Gov. Jerry Brown authorizes use of malathion to eradicate medflies; aerial spraying begins [story]
|
1939 - Death of Harald Sandberg; built Sandberg's Summit Hotel on the Ridge Route [story]
|
1997 - Santa Clarita City Council adopts initial Newhall Redevelopment Plan [story]
|
A mini dachshund named Oakley McQueen Vanderhorst will be the lone pup representing Santa Clarita at the 26th running of the Wienerschnitzel Wiener Nationals at Los Alamitos Race Course on Saturday, July 15.
|
Two invasive (non-native) mosquito species have been found in cities throughout California (PDF), including Santa Clarita and there is a potential for them to spread into other areas of California.
