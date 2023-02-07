Nominations Released for 2023 SCV Man, Woman of the Year

The Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the year committee has released the names and nominating SCV nonprofit organizations for the 2023 SCV Man & Woman of the Year.

Nominated for 2023 SCV Man of the Year, with nominating nonprofit are:

Alexander Hafizi, Circle of Hope; Bradley Grose, Santa Clarita Coalition; Don Kimball, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation; Jiten Pandya, Project Sebastian; Patrick Kenney, Rotary International; Taylor Kellstrom, Max Relief Foundation; Randy Moberg, Valley Industry Association; Matt Carpenter, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley; Neil Fitzgerald, JCI Santa Clarita; Josh Rivas, Soroptimist International of Valencia; Michael Mazzetti, SCVTV; Michael Fisher, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; Christopher Avelino, SCV Senior Center; Marc Winger, Child & Family Center and Alfredo Mendoza, Carousel Ranch.

Nominated for 2023 SCV Woman of the Year, with nominating nonprofit are:

Diane Green, Santa Clarita Coalition; Sharlene Johnson, JCI Santa Clarita; Jenny Ketchepaw, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley; Mitzi Like, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital; Diane Kenney, Rotary International; Nola Aronson, Valley Industry Association; Lynne Winner, Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment; Laura Kirchhoff, Soroptimist International of the Greater Santa ClaritaValley; Rhona Jukes,

Circle of Hope; Jackie Hartmann, SCV Senior Center; Susan Shapiro, SCVTV; Carolina Orozco Hernandez, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center; Christina Dronen, Finally Family Homes; Cherise Moore, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley; Marni Kallestad Ciardi, Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; Jean LaCorte, Child & Family Center and Marianne Cederlind, Carousel Ranch.

A total of 32 nominees, 15 men and 17 women, have been nominated by a total of 21 SCV nonprofits for which they have contributed their time, talent and treasure to make an enormous impact on the services provided by their nonprofit.

Nominees have also volunteered for numerous other nonprofits in the community.

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, President of the SCV Man & Woman of the Year Organization, along with Brian Koegle and Julie Sturgeon, reigning 2022 Man & Woman of the Year, are excited to announce recognize these honorees.

Since its founding, the SCV has been blessed by individuals who had a vision for a community of which all the residents could be proud. Then as now, volunteers have made the community a great place to live. Those special volunteers have been honored annually as Man or Woman of the Year since 1964. The successful candidates will be awarded the coveted titles, Man and Woman of 2023 at a gala dinner at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

Sponsorships and advertising opportunities are outlined on the organization’s website scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

Reservations will be available beginning March 1, 2023, also on the website.

For more information on the nominees, visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org/2023-nominees.

