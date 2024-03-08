header image

1913 - Castaic Range War: Chromicle ally Billy Rose shoots, wounds landowner William W. Jenkins [story]
Bill Jenkins
March 27: Holiday Home Tour Fashion Show, Luncheon
| Friday, Mar 8, 2024

The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour 2024 Fashion Show and Luncheon will be held Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Roberta G. Veloz Cardiovascular Center.

The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Grand Ballroom, 24500 Town Center Drive, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Enjay an afternoon of shopping and lunch. Individual tickets can be purchased for $85.

Fashions provided by local businesses such as White House Black Market, Macy’s, In Good Company, HazelsBagz & Apparel, Care Tucker, Propinquities, Strawberry & Fig and J. David’s Custom Clothiers.

Women and men representing several Santa Clarita non-profit organizations will serve as models.

Exclusive Event Sponsor:

Bri King & Associates of Prime Real Estate

Exclusive Boutique Sponsor:

Ruben Haynes Design

Dessert Sponsors:

Holly Hanlin of Berkshire Hathaway

Julie Shelton, The Alexander Technique of Valencia

Decor Sponsors:

Steve and Rose Chegwin

Marlee Lauffer

Entertainment Sponsors:

Hyatt, Regency Valencia

Fun Time Captured Photo Booths

John Klingenmeir

Top Entertainment

Julie Shelton, The Alexander Technique of Valencia

Table Sponsors:

Ruben Haynes Design

Blo-Out Lounge

Joyce Carson

A fun addition to the event will be the “57th Street” Opportunity Box Drawing.

Each box you purchase gives you an opportunity to win one of five great prizes. The cost per box is $100.

If you would like to pre-select your box number, you must call prior to the event and prepurchase your box. Boxes purchased at the event will be randomly assigned.

Prizes include:

Four days and three nights in a private Newport Beach home. Generously donated by SCREM.

Tiffany & Co. jewelry piece. Generously donated by Julie Shelton, M.AmSAT, The Alexander Technique of Valencia.

Date Night Gift Basket which includes privately selected high end wines. Generously donated by the Home Tour Members.

$250 Gift Card to Salt Creek Grille, Valencia. Generously donated by Salt Creek Grille.

To purchase your Opportunity Box please contact the Foundation office at 661.200.1205

For event tickets and sponsorships visit Home Tour Fashion Show and Luncheon.

holiday home tour luncheon
SCVNews.com