Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events

The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.

This will be an in-person meeting held at the Administrative Center, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The meeting can also be viewed at: https://youtu.be/bsG5fBHtV2I

The board will meet in closed session at 5:45 p.m. to discuss personnel issues, including labor relations.

The board will meet in open public session at 7 p.m. The board will offer recognition of the Castaic, Valencia and Hart High School Marching Bands as Southern California School Band & Orchestra Association (SCSBOA) Divisions 1A, 2A, and 4A (respectively) Marching Band Champions.

Also on the agenda will be discussion regarding potential board policy/administrative regulation involving student conduct at extracurricular and cocurricular events with regard to the displaying of flags, banners, symbols, or other insignia at school sponsored events.

The item is in response to the flying of the Thin Blue Line flag that caused tension and was banned from being displayed by Saugus High School football players before games.

Despite the district superintendent and coach calling for the flag to stop flying, a Saugus High football player carried the Thin Blue Line flag in the pregame introductions before the Friday, Oct. 28 game between Saugus and Golden Valley at College of the Canyons in Valencia.

The full agenda of the Regular Meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board meeting can be viewed here.

PLEASE NOTE: Anyone wishing to address the Board on an item within the subject matter jurisdiction of the Board will be required to fill out a speaker card for both Public Comment and speaking to a specific agenda item. Please be advised only those using speaker cards will be recognized by the Board. No action will be taken on any item not appearing on the agenda and the Board will not engage in dialogue regarding issues not on the agenda. Speakers will be given two (2) minutes to address the Board. The President may limit public comment time based on the number of persons who wish to speak.

