April 10: Hart District Board to Review Superintendent Search Firm Proposals

Uploaded: , Monday, Apr 8, 2024

By Hart School District

A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 10.

This will be an in person meeting. The meeting can also be viewed at: https://youtube.com/live/OhZxp7psjSU.

The meeting will be held at the Hart District Administrative Center, 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Superintendent Mike Kuhlman has notified the Board that he will be leaving the District June 30, 2024. On March 27, the Governing Board voted to conduct an internal and external search for the next Hart District Superintendent. The board will review proposals from six executive search firms and identify firm(s) to invite to make presentations at the Wednesday, April 17 Special Governing Board Meeting.

At the April 17 Special Meeting, the board will select a firm to lead the search for a new superintendent.

The following firms have submitted proposals for the superintendent search:

The Cosca Group

Education Leadership Services

Education Support Services Group

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates

Leadership Associates

McPherson & Jacobson LLC

The full agenda of the Hart Board special meeting can be found at https://bit.ly/HartBoardMeetingInfo.

