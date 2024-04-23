May 18: Super Jazz Festival at West Ranch High School

Super Jazz at the Ranch, a daylong jazz festival hosted by West Ranch High School, is happening Saturday, May 18. Music will fill the air as performers from throughout the region showcase their talents.

The event will be studded with musical performances, competitions and clinics. Music begins at 9 a.m. across three performance venues.

Highlights of the day will be performances by the Ben Flocks Quartet and the Jon Hatamiya Big Band; both ensembles are led by rising stars in the Los Angeles jazz scene.

Pomona College’s Barb Catlin will lead the William S. Hart Union High School District Jazz “All-Stars,” a group composed of some of the most talented jazz students from around the district.

Adjudicators include active professional musicians and notable jazz educators who will evaluate jazz ensembles from schools throughout Southern California.

All day general admission to Super Jazz at the Ranch is $15.

Food concessions will be available on site.

Super Jazz at the Ranch is an annual jazz festival, created by noted music educator, Bob Babko, to bring professional and student musicians together. Babko, an inductee in the California Alliance for Jazz Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedication to music education, established the Super Jazz music festival in 1997 as one of his many endeavors to provide local jazz students with extraordinary opportunities to perform and learn.

For additional information, contact Brian Leff, Director of Jazz Studies, West Ranch High School, at bleff@hartdistrict.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...