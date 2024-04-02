header image

April 2
1910 - Filming of D.W. Griffith's "Ramona" with Mary Pickford - first known movie shot in SCV - wraps after 2 days at Rancho Camulos
Hart Senior Selected as Finalist in Prestigious STEM Competition
Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024
height=

The William S. Hart Union High School District has announced that Zachary Jones, a 12th grade student dually enrolled at Learning Post Academy and Hart High School, has been selected as a finalist in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, the world’s largest pre-college STEM competition. The ISEF competition is sponsored by the Society for Science.

This prestigious honor recognizes Jones’ outstanding research project in the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology category titled, “Recombinant Synthesis of Hyaluronidase With Modified IgE Binding Site for the Purpose of Reduced Allergenicity.”

“We are incredibly proud of Zack for this remarkable achievement,” said Hart District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “He is a great example of the dedication and intellectual curiosity that thrives within our district. His selection as a finalist at ISEF demonstrates his hard work and passion for science.”

Jones’ journey to Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair began at the 74th Annual Los Angeles County Science and Engineering Fair in March, where he won first place for his project. Jones is one of seven finalists selected to represent Los Angeles County at the international competition to be held May 11-17 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. He will also compete in the California Science and Engineering Fair on April 16.

At the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, Jones will have the opportunity to showcase his research alongside some of the brightest young minds from around the world. He will compete for prestigious awards and scholarships that can help propel him on a path of scientific discovery.

The Hart District would also like to recognize the outstanding achievements of eight other Los Anglees County Science Fair award winners:

Evan Friedman, Rancho Pico Junior High School, 1st Place Junior Division Physics – Aerodynamics/Hydrodynamics: “Foward Swept Wing Aircraft.”

Sai Tej Chikati & Gurudev Nayak, Rancho Pico Junior High School, 2nd Place Junior Division Engineering Applications: “Don’t Sleep.”

Shivam Aggarwal, Rancho Pico Junior High School, 2nd Place Junior Division Physics – Electricity & Magnetism: “Electricity From Freezing Water.”

Vinayan Tiruvellore & Gautham Korrapati, Academy of the Canyons, 3rd Place Senior Division Biochemistry and Molecular Biology: “From Bytes to Breaths: Battling Pulmonary Fibrosis With Machine Learning.”

Tvisha Premjith, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Honorable Mention Junior Division Mathematics & Computer Sciences: “Deepfake Detective.”

Ian Lee, Rancho Pico Junior High School, Southern California Social Impact Award: “Is Your Password Strong Enough?”

The Hart District is proud of all its students who participated in the regional science fair and congratulates all the finalists on their well-deserved recognition.

