Deputies Seize 240 Marijuana Plants in Newhall Grow House Raid

Acting on a tip, deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station raided a residence in Newhall and seized 240 marijuana plants.

Here’s more of the story from the station’s social media:

“When the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station North Region Narcotics Team received information via ‘LA Crime Stoppers’ of suspicious activity occurring at a residence in Newhall, detectives were quick to investigate.

“After serving a search warrant at the location, deputies found multiple rooms had been converted to a marijuana grow room, with approximately 240 plants.

“No arrests were made at the time, however, the investigation is still ongoing.

“If you would like to report suspicious activity, but remain anonymous, submit tips through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or on www.LACrimeStoppers.org.”

