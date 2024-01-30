SCV Sheriff’s Station Requests Public Help to ID Theft Suspects

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is requesting help in identifying suspects.

On Nov. 25, 2023 the pictured suspects committed identiy theft by using the victim’s debit card to conduct fraudulant transactions in the city of Santa Clarita.

The investigation remains ongoing and information is limited, however anyone with additional information is asked to contact SCV Sheriff’s Station Detective Barnes at (661) 260-4000 ext. 5613.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via #LACrimeStoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

