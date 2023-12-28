SCV Sheriff’s Station Warns Not to Advertise to Thieves

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station wants to remind homeowners that now the holidays are over, and the gifts have been opened, be mindful how you could be advertising to thieves what’s new in your home.

Instead of leaving that box for the new TV exposed, be sure to break down all boxes and place them inside the recycling can if possible, if not place the cardboard inside a large trash bag.

Leaving boxes for expensive items out could catch the eye of a thief. Be sure to also follow the #9pmRoutine and make sure all doors to your car, home and garage are locked at 9 p.m. and before going to bed.

