Sheriff Explorer program

SCV Sheriff’s Station Seeks Explorer Program Applicants

Uploaded: , Friday, Jan 12, 2024

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is now accepting applications for the Explorer Program.

The Deputy Explorer Program is a career development and educational program, open to young adults between the ages of 14-20. Its purpose is to provide training and experiences that assist young adults in becoming more responsible, compassionate, independent and self-confident, while serving as a volunteer in their communities.

Requirements needed:

–GPA of 2.0 or higher

–No serious criminal record/probation

–Must pass drug screening

–Must submit to a background check

The Explorer Academy will be co-ran with Lancaster and Palmdale Deputies and will tentatively begin in February. The academy will run 15 consecutive weeks on Saturdays at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

For an application, or questions about the program, email Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station Deputy Borbon at ka1borbo@lasd.org.

The deadline to drop off applications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station is Feb. 3.

