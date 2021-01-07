Deputy-Involved Fight Results in Minor Injuries

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jan 7, 2021

By Tammy Murga | The Signal

SCV Sheriff's StationA Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy and a hit-and-run suspect suffered minor injuries following a deputy-involved fight in Newhall Thursday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a medical emergency call from the Sheriff’s Station around 9 a.m. near Powell Drive and Wiley Canyon Road, according to Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Matheny.

“We went out and assisted our partners in the Sheriff’s (Department) in a deputy-involved incident,” he said. “We had one patient on that call, a sheriff’s deputy.”

Matheny said the deputy’s extent of injuries appeared to be minor and that the deputy was OK.

The suspect, who was also treated for minor injuries, was contacted by deputies just before 9 a.m. following a call for service where a fight broke out, according to Sgt. Matt Bengtson.

Sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm whether anyone was placed into custody as a result of the incident.

