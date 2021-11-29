Diabetes Prevention Program Returning to Henry Mayo

Uploaded: , Monday, Nov 29, 2021

By Press Release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Community Education Department is again offering the Prevent T2 National Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program that helps those who are at risk of developing diabetes reduce their blood sugar, lose weight, and reverse prediabetes.

The program will begin in January 2022. Space is limited so participants are encouraged to enroll early.

Prediabetes may have no symptoms. The risk factors for prediabetes:

– 45 years of age or older

– Overweight

– Family history of type 2 diabetes

– Are physically active less than three times per week

– Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy.

Henry Mayo has been offering the Prevent T program for three years, helping scores of participants lose weight and reduce their risk of developing diabetes. Amy L., who completed the program in early 2020, said, “Thanks to the program’s focus on long-lasting behavior changes, my A1c is now in the normal range.”

From the comfort of home or office, participants will join a supportive group led by dietitians, diabetes educators, nurses and health educator experts. The year-long program helps promote lasting change. To learn more about qualifying for the October program and the nominal fee (sometimes covered by insurance), please visit henrymayo.com/community/diabetes-prevention-program/ or call (661) 200-2300.

“We don’t want to let these unprecedented times keep people from making positive health changes,” said Charmine Navarro, MSN, Henry Mayo’s Community Education Program coordinator.

###

About Henry Mayo – Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is a 357-bed not-for-profit acute care hospital serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1975. The hospital recently opened a new patient tower that includes 90 private patient rooms and a new Center for Women and Newborns, also with all private rooms. Henry Mayo is an Advanced Primary Stroke Center and a STEMI Receiving Center. The hospital features state-of-the-art inpatient facilities, a neonatal intensive care unit, catheterization lab, infusion center, breast center and an outpatient surgery center. Additional services include cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, maternity, surgery, nursing, wound care, spine and joint, behavioral health, and acute rehab, as well as cancer, imaging, lab, digestive, respiratory services and physical and occupational therapies. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is located at 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355-2083. For more information, visit henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2000.

About PreventT2 – PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is proven to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Research shows that modest behavior changes, such as making better food choices and increasing physical activity, reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent in people at high risk for developing this disease. The National Diabetes Prevention Program brings together federal agencies, community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, employers, insurers, health care professionals, academia, and other stakeholders to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes among people with prediabetes. For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/PreventT2.

