header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 25
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
| Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Diabetes Prevention Program

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program. The program commenced Jan. 1, 2019 and received its first Full Plus Recognition on Jan. 1, 2021.

The sustained recognition and success of their lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in the community and nationally. This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds.

In the United States and globally, diabetes type 2 is an increasing public health concern. There are 96 million U.S. adults- 1 in 3 people – that have prediabetes, and of that group, according to the CDC, more than 80% don’t know they have it. If left untreated, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within five years. A CDC-recognized lifestyle change
program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. If you have prediabetes, a DPP lifestyle change program can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States means healthier communities; a healthier, more productive workforce; and lower health care costs for
everyone.

About Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc.

Established in 1980 and the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary healthcare services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and pediatrics. With locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, and services available for students at the California Institute of the Arts, SDFHC offers easily accessible healthcare services that is affordable for all. Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information, volunteer opportunities, and ways you can support their mission.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally

Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble

Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
FULL STORY...

Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes

Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
Thursday, Jan 25, 2024
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.
FULL STORY...

May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries

May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
Wednesday, Jan 24, 2024
Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.
FULL STORY...

March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner

March 16: SCV Relay for Life Survivor, Caregiver Dinner
Tuesday, Jan 23, 2024
The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley cordially invites cancer survivors and their caregivers in the community to a Survivor and Caregiver Dinner Event on Saturday, March 16 at the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
Beloved Newhall community leader Thomas McNaughton Frew IV, 94, died Jan. 12 in Camarillo.
Tom Frew, ex-Historical Society Leader, Dies at 94
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
The Department of English at The Master’s University has been renamed to the Department of Arts & Letters.
TMU Announces Renaming of English Department
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program.
Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Vanessa Zavala (women's basketball) and Joshua Barnett (men's basketball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Jan. 15-20.
COC Names Vanessa Zavala, Joshua Barnett Athletes of the Week
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid announced the nominees Tuesday for the 96th annual Academy Awards, recognizing excellence in the film industry across 23 categories.
CalArts Alum Earns Oscar Nod for Best Animated Feature
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
California Institute of the Arts announced the appointment of Kathleen (Katie) Nicely as its new Senior Vice President for Advancement.
Kathleen Nicely Appointed CalArts’ Senior VP for Advancement
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
It’s been a big year for Christopher Enloe (’18). He has won three prizes in composition competitions, received a commission to compose an organ piece and been invited to advise the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
TMU Music Grad Wins Big in Composition Competitions
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
The Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee will be meeting Monday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Carl Boyer Room at City Hall.
Jan. 29: City Council to Discuss Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Join the Santa Clarita Artists Association as it hosts an oil demonstration by Alex Schaefer Monday, Feb. 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Barnes and Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd in Valencia.
Feb. 19: Artist Alex Schaefer Oil Demo at Barnes & Noble
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley, a local nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives of families at-risk of or currently experiencing homelessness, announced some staff changes to its organization.
Family Promise Announces Organizational Changes
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
IIn a letter dated Jan. 18, 2024, the California Department of Water Resources’ Sustainable Groundwater Management Office notified the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency that the Groundwater Sustainability Plan for the Santa Clara River Valley – Santa Clara River Valley East Subbasin has been approved.
State Approves Santa Clara River Groundwater Sustainability Plan
Sheriff Luna Chairs Child Abuse Council
The Inter-Agency Council on Child Abuse and Neglect hosted its annual Policy Committee Meeting on Thursday.
Sheriff Luna Chairs Child Abuse Council
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
The California Department of Transportation  has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
SR-14 Lane Closures Announced
Today in SCV History (Jan. 25)
1915 - Death of pre-Mentry oilman & San Francisquito vintner Ramon Perea [story]
Perea grave marker
County Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
The L.A. County Justice, Care, and Opportunities Department launched the fifth cohort of its transformational Incubation Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
County Launches Incubation Academy Cohort 5
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
Eriona Grabocka Ministries is excited to announce that College of the Canyons' Cougar Stadium will be hosting a citywide Night of Prayer and Worship.
May 31: Cougar Stadium to Host Eriona Grabocka Ministries
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Each summer, the Office of the County Counsel for the County of Los Angeles hosts a summer internship program where law students from across the country learn firsthand about the myriad of legal issues the County faces and how to effectively represent a governmental entity.
County Opens Summer Internships for Law Students
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Allison Hook recently transferred to Santa Clarita Station from Palmdale Station a few months ago.
Reunion: Deputy Returns to West Ranch High School
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee voted to accept the results of an independent audit confirming the district properly accounted for all bond expenditures in the 2022-23 fiscal year.  
COC’s Audit of Bond Spending Affirmed By Committee
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
Change a Pet’s Life Day is celebrated annually on Jan. 24. This special day is for encouraging people to adopt pets from shelters.
Jan. 24: Celebrate Change a Pet’s Life Day
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
College of the Canyons has been awarded a $4 million grant to join a collaborative for Regional Effectiveness, Action, Transformation, and Equity as one of eight Regional Centers of Excellence in California, beginning Jan. 1, 2024. 
COC Awarded $4M Grant as Regional Center of Excellence
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Legacy Elementary School will hold a grand opening ceremony for its new athletic turf on Thursday, Jan. 25th at 10am.
Jan. 25: Legacy Grand Opening for New Athletic Turf
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
In today's world, being prepared for unforeseen circumstances is crucial. The Valenica Industry Association Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon aims to empower you with the knowledge and skills needed to respond effectively in the event of an active shooter situation.
Feb. 20: VIA Active Shooter Preparedness Update Luncheon
SCVNews.com