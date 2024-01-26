Samuel Dixon’s Diabetes Prevention Program Recognized Nationally

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is once again proud to announce that its diabetes prevention program (DPP) has received CDC Full Plus Recognition for their National Diabetes Prevention lifestyle change program. The program commenced Jan. 1, 2019 and received its first Full Plus Recognition on Jan. 1, 2021.

The sustained recognition and success of their lifestyle change program makes an invaluable contribution to the prevention of type 2 diabetes, both in the community and nationally. This designation is reserved for programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all of the standards for CDC recognition and additional retention thresholds.

In the United States and globally, diabetes type 2 is an increasing public health concern. There are 96 million U.S. adults- 1 in 3 people – that have prediabetes, and of that group, according to the CDC, more than 80% don’t know they have it. If left untreated, many people with prediabetes could develop type 2 diabetes within five years. A CDC-recognized lifestyle change

program is one of the most effective ways to prevent getting type 2 diabetes. If you have prediabetes, a DPP lifestyle change program can help you lose weight, become more active, and prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. Fewer cases of type 2 diabetes in the United States means healthier communities; a healthier, more productive workforce; and lower health care costs for

everyone.

About Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc.

Established in 1980 and the only nonprofit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley, SDFHC serves over 15,000 individuals providing a full array of primary healthcare services that include the treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, health education, specialty referrals, oral healthcare, behavioral health services and pediatrics. With locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia, and services available for students at the California Institute of the Arts, SDFHC offers easily accessible healthcare services that is affordable for all. Visit www.sdfhc.org for more information, volunteer opportunities, and ways you can support their mission.

