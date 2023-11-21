Dixon Health Center Hosts Turkey Dinner Giveaway

Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. recently hosted its annual turkey dinner giveaway to 200 patients selected based on genuine need. The patients received a frozen, uncooked turkey accompanied by non-perishable sides, canned goods and for the first time, fresh produce donated by the famers of the Newhall Famer’s Market.

The Dixon Health Center board of directors expressed heartfelt gratitude for their unwavering support to the generous sponsors of the turkey dinner giveaway: California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, Bethlehem SCV, Logix Credit Union, the Hills Family, Newhall Farmer’s Market and dedicated staff and volunteers.

As a testament to the Dixon Center’s commitment to patients’ wellbeing the annual turkey dinner giveaway is aimed at bringing joy and families together during this holiday season.

All items were pre-packaged by Schiavo, the Dixon Health Center board of directors, staff, and volunteers.

“We understand that nourishing the body is essential for overall health and well-bring and this event exemplifies our dedication to enhancing the lives of our patients,” said Dixon Center officials in a press release annoucing the turkey dinner giveaway.

“This has been an annual tradition for the past 15 years, and each year the need to support our families increases. We are extremely grateful to our sponsors’ contributions and to our staff and volunteers that worked diligently to make this event happen. They have allowed us to provide for 200 families this year. I’m proud to be part of this organization and the commitment we have in caring for our community and how our team responds when there is a need,” said Philip Solomon, Dixon Health Center Chief Executive Officer.

The Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, Inc. was established in 1980 and named for long-time Val Verde resident and minister, the late Reverend Samuel Dixon. The Dixon Health Center is the only non-profit health center founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. Its mission is to enhance wellness by providing quality healthcare, dental, behavioral health counseling and healthcare enrollment services to anyone in need.

For more information visit Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. at www.sdfhc.org.

