Samuel Dixon Health Center, CalArts Laud 20 Year Partnership

When the 2024 Spring semester for California Institute of the Arts students begins, it will also be the beginning of another year of nearly two decades of healthcare services provided by Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers at the Student Health Center. What started out in the early 2000’s as a service to provide exams for specific sexual health matters for female students age 25 and under, has expanded significantly through the years that now include comprehensive healthcare for all students who visit the Student Health Center on the CalArts campus.

“Thanks to Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, our services now include general preventative care, treatment for illnesses and injuries, reproductive healthcare, laboratory services, immunization clinics, and referrals to specialty providers,” said Elizabeth Peisner, EdD, associate vice president of student affairs. “These services are available right here on our campus to help our students thrive and continue their academic and artistic ventures while actively engaging in their wellness journey. We are grateful to Samuel Dixon Family Health Center and look forward to many more years of a healthy and prosperous relationship.”

Twice a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center sends Family Nurse Practitioner, Katrina Diehl, to CalArts to provide care to all students who walk through the doors of the Student Health Center. Diehl addresses issues that may range from an ailment or injury requiring first aid care, reproductive healthcare through the Family Planning, Access, Care and Treatment (FamPACT) program, or completes a thorough physical examination that may require any necessary bloodwork and/or laboratory services.

“We cherish our partnership with CalArts for allowing us the privilege to provide vital healthcare services to all students and to ensure that they are connected to specialists when needed,” said Philip Solomon, CEO. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, our response to provide both flu and COVID vaccinations to the students and faculty was a demonstration of our commitment to keeping the CalArts campus safe and healthy. We have a great team in Katrina and our Medical Assistant Karla, who do a tremendous job caring for the students.”

Diehl received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Brigham Young University and her Master of Science in Nursing (FNP) from the University of California. Katrina joined SDFHC’s medical team in April of 2023.

Serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 1980, SDFHC offers primary healthcare services, behavioral health, dental, healthcare enrollment, and a certified diabetes prevention program. Contact us today for your healthcare needs at any of our four convenient locations in Val Verde, Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia. To learn more about all the services offered at Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, visit us www.sdfhc.org.

